Wedding rings found at Plumb Memorial Library

As the Plumb Memorial Library undergoes its renovations, some interesting items have surfaced as the building is cleaned up and cleaned out.

The latest find has been two men’s wedding rings from around 1978. They have been held for decades in a safe in the CT Room of the library for safekeeping.

Board member Aleta Minor was part of the cleaning team when the rings were found. She contacted city hall to see if they could provide her with any additional information. Library officials would like to see the rings reunited with their owners after all these years.

If you have lost a men’s wedding ring since 1978 at the Plumb Memorial Public Library, describe it to a librarian at the adult circulation desk. For more information, call 203-924-1580.