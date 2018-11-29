Plumb Memorial Library offers holiday children’s programs

The Plumb Memorial Library’s Children’s Department will be offering the following programs for the month of December.

Merry GRINCH-mas — Saturday, Dec. 1 from 11 a.m. to noon. Grinch fans, ages 1 to 12, and their caregivers are invited to come to a Grinch-tastic event. In the spirit of giving, the library will be collecting mittens, gloves, hats and scarves for Spooner House. Registration is required and begins on Nov. 16.

DIY Snow Globes — Saturday, Dec. 29 from 11 a.m. to noon. Create a “winter wonderland” using a jar and other materials during this hands-on workshop. All supplies will be provided. Registration is required and begins on Dec. 8. This program is geared to ages 5 to 12 years old. Caregivers must attend the program.

Noon Year’s Eve Party — Monday, Dec. 31, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Ring in the Noon Year by crafting a noisemaker, adding wishes to the New Year to our 2019 STAR, then will countdown to noon and end with pizza. Registration is required for both children ages 1to 12 and their caregivers. Registration begins on Dec. 8.

Storytimes

Monday — Bookworms meet on Dec. 10 and 17.

Tuesday — Fun for Little Ones meet on Dec. 4, 11, 18.

Wednesday — Story to Art- Bi-weekly Storytime takes place on Dec. 5 and 12 from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and is geared to children from ages 3 to 5 years old and their caregivers. No registration is required.

Thursday — AlphaBits meet on Dec. 13 and 20. All three storytimes take place at 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and are geared to children from ages 0 to 5 years old and their caregivers. No registration is required.

Tween and Teen Programs

Life is Art craft program for tweens ages 10 and older is offered every Thursday, 6 to 7:30 p.m. It will not be held on Dec. 27. No registration is required.

For more information or to register, call the Plumb Memorial Library at (203) 924-9461 or visit www.sheltonlibrarysystem.org. If Shelton schools are delayed or canceled, all morning and afternoon programs are canceled for the day. In case of inclement weather in the evening or Saturdays, check the library website.