Tree lightings usher in holidays

It is tree lightings galore this weekend as the Shelton community welcomes the holiday season.

The celebrations kick off Friday, Nov. 30, with Celebrate Shelton’s fifth annual community tree lighting at 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Shelton. The White Hill Volunteer Fire Co. community tree-lighting ceremony, held at the firehouse at 2 School Street, will be Saturday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. And finally on Sunday, Dec. 2, the annual tree lighting will be held at the Huntington Green at 5 p.m.

Celebrate Shelton event

Community members are invited to join Celebrate Shelton creators and small business owners Nicole Mikula, Michael Skrtic and Jimmy Tickey at the Rotary Pavilion at Veterans Memorial Park in Downtown Shelton for the community tree lighting on Friday, Nov. 30.

There will be a holiday sing-a-long with hot cocoa and cookies provided by the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley’s Keystone Club. After the tree lighting, Santa will arrive on Shelton’s own Echo Hose firetruck at 7 p.m., and children are encouraged to meet with Santa and take a photo.

The community tree lighting is sponsored by Celebrate Shelton, City of Shelton, Center Stage Theatre and Valley Community Foundation.

To learn more, visit celebrateshelton.com and follow on Facebook (facebook.com/celebrateshelton) and Twitter (twitter.com/celebshelton). For any questions, email [email protected]

White Hills lighting

White Hills Volunteer Fire Co. is getting ready for Santa’s annual tour of White Hills and the White Hills community tree-lighting ceremony, in conjunction with the Toys 4 Kids drive.

Friends and neighbors in White Hills are invited to the firehouse at 2 School Street for the tree lighting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1.. All are welcome to join members of the fire company for a cup of hot chocolate after the tree lighting.

Toys will also be accepted that night for the Toys 4 Kids drive. Each year, through the generosity of Shelton residents, the fire company provides truckloads of new, unwrapped toys for families in need through programs like Team Toys 4 Kids. Santa is expected to visit the tree lighting to officially kick off the toy drive.

On Saturday, Dec. 15, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Santa will be escorted on a fire truck through the White Hills of Shelton. Santa and his helpers will be passing out popcorn balls to children during Santa’s tour through White Hills. The trip begins in upper White Hills and ends in lower White Hills.

Members of the White Hills Fire Co. will follow Santa’s engine with pickup trucks as part of the fire company’s Toys 4 Kids drive. New unwrapped toys will be collected by the firefighters for distribution by Team, Inc.

In the event of poor weather, visit the White Hills Fire Co. Friends and Neighbors Facebook page for the rain date.

The Green goes bright

The annual tree lighting is being held on The Huntington Green on Sunday, Dec. 2, at 5 p.m. RJS Designs (holiday decorators) is hosting the event. There will be entertainment by the Music Teacher Network, LLC. Admission is free, and there will be refreshments. Santa will be stopping by on the firetruck from the Huntington Fire Company No.3. For more information, go to designsbyrjs.com.