Nappi named acting P&Z administrator

Ken Nappi has been appointed the city’s provisional planning and zoning administrator by Mayor Mark Lauretti. Nappi will temporarily fill the job vacated when longtime P&Z Administrator Rick Schultz left for a job in Monroe.

Nappi, who has been serving on the Shelton Inland Wetlands Commission, said he didn’t seek the interim appointment and won’t apply for the permanent position.

“I will do the job fairly and with integrity, and cooperatively with the commission and those people who come before it,” Nappi said at the Nov. 13 P&Z meeting. He’s met with Schultz to receive guidance. “It’s been a fast-learning cycle,” Nappi said.

Member Mark Widomski asked whether the city charter allows the mayor to make a provisional appointment. Corporation Counsel Francis Teodosio read a legal opinion concluding the mayor can do so due to the position’s “temporary measure.”

Member James Tickey said the permanent slot should be filled as soon as possible, describing it as “an important position” that oversees economic development. “I hope we can keep the ball moving,” Tickey said.

The process of hiring a new permanent P&Z administrator should take at least three months, including the initial step of writing an official job description.

— Brad Durrell