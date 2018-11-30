Shelton Herald

Mark Piccirillo finishes career as Wesleyan’s best

By Bill Bloxsom on November 30, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Wesleyan’s Mark Piccirillo earned All-NESCAC honors for the third time. — Steve McLaughlin photo (Wesleyan University)

Senior quarterback Mark Piccirillo of the Wesleyan University football team earned second team NESCAC laurels when the league office announced its 2018 All-NESCAC teams on Nov. 20.

Piccirillo, a Shelton High graduate, picked up the third All-Conference selection of his career. A second-team honoree as a sophomore, he was elevated to first team as a junior.

This season, Piccirillo capped off his stellar career by throwing for 1,371 yards, 13 touchdowns, and only four interceptions. He finished the season ranked second in the NESCAC in touchdowns, third in pass efficiency (131.9), fourth in completion percentage (57.2), and fifth in yards (152.3 per game).

Piccirillo was also the team’s leading rusher, as he finished ninth in the conference in rushing yards (52.2 per game) while adding three touchdowns.

One of the greatest NESCAC quarterbacks of all-time, Piccirillo concludes his collegiate career as Wesleyan’s all-time leader in points scored (350), touchdowns (58), pass completions (530), and total offense (7,683 yards).

