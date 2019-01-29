Girls basketball: Shelton falls to Guilford Indians

Shelton lost to Guilford High, 49-38, in an SCC matchup in Shelton on Monday.

Maggie Howard led coach Joe Cavallaro’s Gaelettes in scoring with 11 points.

Mia Diaz scored 13 points for Guilford, which held an 18-3 edge in scoring from the foul line.

Guilford 49, Shelton 38

Guilford

Moira Keblatter 0 6-8 6, Mia Diaz 4 4-7 13, Sam Leiby 2 3-4 7, Janie Danaher 4 3-3 11, Elle Petra 5 2-2 12. Totals: 15 18-24 49.

Shelton

Mackenzie Joyce 4 0-2 8, Maggie Howard 3 2-2 11, Kiera O Connor 1 1-1 7, Clarissa Pierre 4 0-1 6, Devan Wildman 1 0-0 2, Leya Vohra 2 0-0 4. Totals: 15 3-5 38.

Guilford: 7-16-14-12 — 49

Shelton: 9-12-12-14 — 38

3 pointers: Shelton-Maggie Howard-3, Kiera OConnor-2. Guilford-Mia Diaz-1