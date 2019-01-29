Shelton Senior Center’s weekly schedule

The Shelton Senior Center is open Monday through Friday, 9 to 4:30. Lunch is served from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. For additional information, call 203-924-9324. Special programs are indicated in bold.
Thursday, Jan. 24
9 Strength Train
10 Square Dancing
10:15 Strength Train
12:30 Beginner Line Dancing
1 Yoga with Jill
1 Bridge
1 Pinochle
1:30 Sweating to the Oldies
2:30 Tai Chi
Friday, Feb. 1
9:30 Tickets on sale for St. Patrick’s Day party
9:30 Computer & Photo Club
9:30 Exercise
10 Dominoes
10:15 Exercise
12:30 Low-impact exercise
1 Bingo
3 Cardio Lite
Monday, Feb. 4
9:30 Exercise
10 Arts & Crafts
10:15 Exercise
10:30 Move-In with Darlene
12 Canasta
12 Blood pressure by Urgent Care of Shelton
1 Billiard Mixer
1 Ballroom Cardio
1 Bingo
1 Painting (open studio)
Tuesday, Feb. 5
9 Strength Train
9:30 Bridge
9:30 Ceramics (open studio)
10:30 Precision Hearing
12 Crochet & Knitting
12 Ladies Pool
12:30 Pinochle
12:30-2:30 Sentimental Journey Band & Dancing
1 Pool Lessons
1 Mah Jongg
Wednesday, Feb. 6
9:15 Zumba Gold
9:30 Exercise
10 Quilting
10 Arts & Crafts
10 Scrabble
10:15 Exercise
10:30 Ballroom Aerobics
10:30 Bridge Lessons
12:30 Low Impact Exercise
1 Pinochle
1 Bingo Bonanza
1:30 Intermediate Line Dance
Thursday, Feb. 7
9 Strength Train
10 Square Dancing
10:15 Strength Train
12:30 Beginner Line Dancing
1 Yoga with Jill
1 Bridge
1 Pinochle
1:30 Sweating to the Oldies
2 Movie
2 Wii Bowling
2:30 Tai Chi
Friday, Feb. 8
9:30 Registration begins for Foxwoods Casino & All May Trips
9:30 Executive Meeting
9:30 Computer & Photo Club
9:30 Exercise
10 Dominoes
10:15 Exercise
10:15 Membership Meeting
12:30 Low-Impact Exercise
1 Bingo
1 Book Club
3 Cardio Lite