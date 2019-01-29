Scarpa takes lead in ‘Always… Patsy Cline’

Shelton native Mia Scarpa is returning to Norwalk’s Music Theatre of Connecticut (MTC) MainStage, playing the lead in the company’s upcoming performance of “Always… Patsy Cline.”

“Always … Patsy Cline” is more than a tribute to Patsy Cline, the legendary country singer who died tragically at age 30 in a plane crash in 1963. This show, which has enjoyed success both off-broadway and across the nation, is based on a true story about Cline’s friendship with a fan from Houston named Louise Seger, who befriended the star in a Texas honky-tonk in 1961, and continued a correspondence with Cline until her death.

The musical play, complete with down home country humor, and even some audience participation, includes many of Cline’s unforgettable hits such as “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams” and “Walking After Midnight”… 27 songs in all. The show’s title was inspired by Cline’s letters to Seger, which were consistently signed “Love Always… Patsy Cline.”

Scarpa makes her return to the MTC stage after appearing as Marian and Others in The Bridges of Madison County in 2017. Mostly recently, Scarpa appeared in the ensemble of Evita at ACT of CT.

Her other credits include Hello, Dolly! (Dolly Levi), The Taffetas (Kaye), Anything Goes(Erma), Man of La Mancha (Aldonza), and Fiddler on the Roof (Fruma-Sarah).

Ticket are available online at www.musictheatreofct.com or by phone at (203) 454-3883. Performances are Feb. 8 through 24, Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. MTC MainStage is located at 509 Westport Ave., Norwalk. For more information, visit www.musictheatreofct.com.