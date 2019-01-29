SCC Cheerleading Competition on Saturday

The Southern Connecticut Conference will host its 14th Cheerleading Competition on Saturday, Feb. 2, at North Haven High School.

The competition will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and senior citizens. Children under six will be admitted free.

“The cheerleading competition has been a marque event for the Southern Connecticut Conference and its member schools,” Commissioner Al Carbone said. “More importantly, our competition is designed to be inclusive; which results in a positive experience for all of our student athletes and teams who participate.”

Shelton (all-girl champion), North Haven (all-girl runner-up) and Daniel Hand (all-girl 2nd runner-up) were among the top teams at last year’s SCC Cheerleading Competition.

Sixteen SCC schools will compete in three categories: all-girl, co-ed and exhibition.

Schools scheduled to compete include: Amity Regional (all-girl), Branford (all-girl), Cheshire (all-girl), Daniel Hand (co-ed), East Haven (all-girl), Foran (all-girl), Hamden (co-ed), Jonathan Law (all-girl), Lauralton Hall (all-girl), Lyman Hall (all-girl), Mercy (all-girl), North Haven (all-girl and exhibition), Sacred Heart Academy (all-girl), Sheehan (all-girl), Shelton (all-girl) and West Haven (all-girl).

Four schools (Cheshire, Daniel Hand, North Haven and Shelton) will have their Unified Cheer teams perform.

At the conclusion of the event, team awards will presented as well as the announcement of the 2018-19 All-SCC cheerleading team.