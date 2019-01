Bill of Fairs: Wine, groundhogs and trees

Sip and Paint Ladies Night Out, Jan. 31, 7-9 p.m., Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. BYOB. Small canvases and materials provided. Register online. Tickets $45. Info: darienarts.org.

The Groundhog and the Science Behind Shadows, Feb. 2, 10-11:30 a.m., CT Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Info: ctaudubon.org.

*Grumpy Groundhogs, Feb. 2, 1:30 p.m., Ansonia Nature Center, 10 Deerfield Rd., Ansonia. Learn all about groundhogs during a short hike to discover a groundhog den. A craft and a story are planned. Free for all ages. Advance registration is required. Info: call 203-736-1053.

Run for Refugees, Feb. 3, 10 a.m., Wilbur Cross High School, 181 Mitchell Dr., New Haven. The fundraiser benefits Integrated Refugee & Immigrant Services. Tickets $32. Info: runsignup.com/Race/CT/NewHaven/IRISRunforRefugees.

*Winter Tree ID, Feb. 3, 1 p.m., Ansonia Nature Center, 10 Deerfield Rd., Ansonia. During this free guided hike, Ranger Jess will show you how to identify at least 20 common woodland trees by their bark. For adults and children 9 and older. Dress for the weather and wear footwear appropriate for hiking. Info: ansonianaturecenter.org.

Backyard Birding with Dick Worth, Feb. 9 and March 9, 10-11 a.m., Audubon Society Center, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Longtime birder and naturalist Dick Worth will teach you how to identify Connecticut’s birds by sight and sound. This indoor program is for adults and children ages 12 and older. Free, donations accepted. Register online. Info: ctaudubon.org.

Sweet Treats for Valentines, Feb. 9, 1:30 p.m., Ansonia Nature Center, 10 Deerfield Rd., Ansonia. Join Ranger Dawn and make a basket filled with chocolate-dipped goodies for your favorite Valentine. Advance registration required. Fee is $5 for a small basket, $10 for a large basket. Info: ansonianaturecenter.org.

Great Backyard Bird Count, Feb. 15, 1-2:30 p.m., Grass Island Park, 1 Grass Island Rd., Greenwich. Join Audubon Naturalists to count waterbirds and land birds in Greenwich Harbor as part of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s annual Great Backyard Bird Count. Dress in warm layers and bring binoculars if you have them. Free. Contact Ryan MacLean at [email protected] to register. Info: gbbc.birdcount.org.

Bird Count, Feb. 16, 10-11 a.m., Greenwich Library, 101 West Putnam Ave., Greenwich. Learn about winter bird watching and how your family can take part in the Great Backyard Bird Count, one of the largest citizen science projects in the world, right in your own backyard and neighborhood. Register online. Info: greenwichlibrary.com.

*Creature Parade Fundraiser, Feb. 16, noon, Ansonia Nature Center, 10 Deerfield Rd., Ansonia. Get up close and learn about each animal individually, how they’ve adapted, and where they came from. Donations will be used to care for the animals. Donation is $6 per person and $15 per family. Info: call 203-736-1053.

Bird Count, Feb. 16, 1-2:30 p.m., Audubon Greenwich, 613 Riversville Rd., Greenwich. Join Audubon naturalists to watch birds and participate in a worldwide bird count. Tickets, $5 members, $8 nonmembers. Contact Ryan MacLean at [email protected] to register. Info: gbbc.birdcount.org.

*Winter Walk in the Woods, Feb. 23, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Audubon Society Center, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Track prints and look for signs of what the animals are doing in the winter. All ages (no strollers). Tickets $5 members, $10 nonmembers. Register online. Info: ctaudubon.org.

Naturalists at Shepaug Dam with Birds of Prey, Saturdays through March 9, 10 a.m.-noon, 2150 River Rd., Southbury. Naturalists from the CT Audubon Society Center at Fairfield will be at the Shepaug Dam Bald Eagles viewing site with Birds of Prey presentations featuring some of the center’s raptor residents. Free. Register online. Info: ctaudubon.org.