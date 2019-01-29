Boys swimming: Shelton defeats Notre Dame-West Haven

Shelton High defeated Notre Dame-West Haven, 95-73, on Tuesday at the Shelton Community Center.

With the win Shelton goes to 5-3. ND falls for 2-5.

Shelton’s next meet will be at home on Thursday against Amity.

Shelton 95, Notre Dame 73

200 Medley Relay: 1) Shelton (Barber, Cristiano, Balcerzak, Richard) 1:51.25, 2) ND, 3) Shelton (Caccam, Rhodes, Goel, Walsh)

200 Freestyle: 1) Ozonoff (ND) 1:57.77, 2) Korey Barber (S), 3) Ben Van Tine (S)

200 IM: 1) Matt Cristiano (S) 2:13.99, 2) Jai Goel (S), 3) Rajan Caccam (S)

50 Freestyle: 1) Hinckley (ND 24.39 ), 2) Matt Balcerzak (S), 3) Matt Richard (S)

100 Butterfly: 1) Matt Balcerzak (S) 1:01.63, 2) Farricelli (ND), 3) Matt Richard (S)

100 Freestyle: 1) Hinckley (ND) 53.03, 2) Korey Barber (S), 3) Carson Rhodes (S)

500 Freestyle: 1) Ozonoff (ND) 5:14.82, 2) Goel (S), 3) Kenny Walsh (S)

200 Freestyle Relay: 1) Shelton (Cristiano, Rhodes, Richard, Barber) 1:40.82, 2) ND, 3) Shelton (Gurski, Smith, Van Tine, Kryzwosz)

100 Backstroke: 1) Rajan Caccam (S) 1:05.66, 2) Farricelli (ND), 3) Iasalvatore (ND)

100 Breaststroke: 1) McDermott (ND) 1:09.46, 2) Matt Cristiano (S), 3) Carson Rhodes (S)

400 Freestyle Relay: 1) Shelton (Balcerzak, Van Tine, Caccam, Goel) 3:56.17, 2) Shelton (Walsh, Kryzwosz, Tyler, Gurski), 3) ND