This Weekend: Concerts, exhibits and plays

Westconn exhibit

The Neither here nor there (or And) exhibition runs Jan. 31 through March 3 at the Visual and Performing Arts Center, 43 Lake Avenue, Danbury. For more information, visit wcsu.edu/svpa/events/.



Sip and Paint

Sip and Paint Ladies Night Out will be held on Jan. 31 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Road, Darien. The event is BYOB. Small canvases and materials are provided. Register online. Tickets are $45. For more information, visit darienarts.org.



Gravity & Other Myths

Gravity & Other Myths will perform on Jan. 31 at 8 p.m. at the RecPlex, 1073 N. Benson Road, Fairfield. The Australian acrobats will perform a circus show. Tickets are $40. For more information, visit quickcenter.com.



Get the Led Out

Get the Led Out will perform on Jan. 31 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $62.50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.



1984

1984 runs Feb. 1-17 at Downtown Cabaret Theatre at 263 Golden Hill Street, Bridgeport. Tickets are $32. For more information, visit dtcab.com.



Old Ringers

Old Ringers will be staged Feb. 1-23 at the Ridgefield Theatre Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, Ridgefield. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.



Shakespeare in Love

Shakespeare in Love runs Feb. 1-23 at the Kweskin Theatre, The Sterling Farms Theatre Complex, 1349 Newfield Avenue, Stamford. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit curtaincallinc.com.



Color in Winter

The Color in Winter Art Show & Sale is on Feb. 1 through March 29, Newtown Municipal Center, Fairfield Hills Campus, 3 Primrose Street, Newtown. An artists reception will be held on Feb. 27 from 3 to 4:40 p.m. For more information, visit scanart.org.



Cabell Molina

Cabell Molina’s exhibit runs Feb. 1- April 1 through Newton Roux Gallery, 14 Elm St., Westport. An opening reception will be held Feb. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, visit newtonroux.com.



Loft reception

The Loft Artists Association Art Exhibition and Reception will be held on Feb. 1 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org.



Paper Clips

The Paper Clips screening will be held on Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Avenue, Norwalk. The event if free. For more information, visit norwalkartsdistrict.com.



Winter Jam

BMW of Bridgeport’s Winter Jam is on Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. The event it free. Enjoy live music, tastings and Fairfield Theatre Company swag. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.



Adam Agee & Jon Sousa

Adam Agee and Jon Sousa will perform on Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. at the IHSM Clubhouse, 131 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. Tickets are $5. For more information, call 203-258-2634.



Spadtastics

The Spadtastics will perform on Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $22. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.





Vic DiBitetto

Vic DiBitetto will perform Feb. 1-2, 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $40. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.



Lock Works

The Lock Works exhibit runs Feb. 2-24 at the Stamford Loft Artists Gallery, 575 Pacific Street, Stamford. An opening reception will be held on Feb. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, visit loftartists.org.



Groundhog shadows

The Groundhog and the Science Behind Shadows will be held on Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. at the CT Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street, Fairfield. For more information, visit ctaudubon.org.



*Take Your Child to the Library

Take Your Child to the Library Day is on Feb. 2 at 10:30 a.m. at the Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Avenue, Southport. Chinese acrobat Li Liu will perform. The event is free. Register online. For more information, visit pequotlibrary.org.



*Silversmithing

The Silversmithing workshop is on Feb. 2 at 11 a.m. at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road., Wilton. Kids will make a piece of “silver” jewelry (a pendant on a silk cord) of hammered solder. For ages 6-12. Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members. Register online. For more information, visit wiltonhistorical.org.



Carmen

The Metropolitan Opera’s Carmen will be screened on Feb. 2 at 12:55 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.



Grumpy Groundhogs

Grumpy Groundhogs will be held on Feb. 2 at 1:30 p.m. at the Ansonia Nature Center, 10 Deerfield Road, Ansonia. Take a hike and learn about groundhogs. Free, but registration is required. For more information, call 203-736-1053.



Whiffenpoofs

The Whiffenpoofs will perform on Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. at Christ & Holy Trinity Church, 75 Church Lane, Westport. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit chtwestport.nm-secure.com/tickets.



*Dancing in Darien

So We Think We Can Dance will be held on Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 3 at 2 p.m. at the Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Road, Darien. Eighteen Darien Arts Center student choreographers will perform with 40 dancers. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 203-655-8683.



Colors of Broadway

The Colors of Broadway is on Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport. The Fairfield County Children’s Choir will perform. Tickets are $15-$20. For more information, visit theklein.org,





Dalton & The Sheriffs

Dalton & The Sheriffs will perform with Lisa Bastoni on Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $18-$22. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Love Acoustic Style

Love Acoustic Style is on Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. at the Wilton Playshop, 15 Lovers Lane, Wilton. Love Acoustic Style will feature local talent Big Deal Band, Bob’s Your Uncle, Captain Obvious, Deaf Horsefish, Joni & The Keepers, The Treeshakers and members of Acoustic Wilton and Wilton Rocks. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit wiltonplayshop.org.



Any Way You Want It

Journey tribute band Any Way You Want It will perform on Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. at Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport. Tickets are $24-$37. For more information, visit BijouTheatreCT.com.



Tom Anzalone

The Musical Comedy of Tom Anzalone is on Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. at the Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Road, Westport. Tickets are $20-$29.50. For more information, visit TreehouseComedy.com.



Run for Refugees

The Run for Refugees will be held on Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. at Wilbur Cross High School, 181 Mitchell Drive, New Haven. The fundraiser benefits Integrated Refugee & Immigrant Services. Tickets are $32. For more information, visit runsignup.com/Race/CT/NewHaven/IRISRunforRefugees.



*Winter Tree ID

The Winter Tree ID workshop will be on Feb. 3 at 1 p.m. at the Ansonia Nature Center, 10 Deerfield Road, Ansonia. During this free guided hike, Ranger Jess will show you how to identify at least 20 common woodland trees by their bark. For adults and children 9 and up. Dress for the weather and wear footwear appropriate for hiking. For more information, visit ansonianaturecenter.org.

Les Délices

Les Délices will perform as part of the Wilton Candlelight Concert Series on Feb. 3 at 4 p.m. at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. The concert is free. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org.