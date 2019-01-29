Cops: ATM bandit stole $100K in Greenwich

Police made an arrest in the theft of some $104,000 in cash from three automatic teller machines in 2017 and 2018, authorities announced Tuesday.

Joshua Moore, 37, of Acadia Lane, Shelton, was hit with felony charges of larceny, burglary and criminal mischief in connection with the break-ins at three ATM machines, according to the arrest summary.

Moore was accused of stealing $32,000 from the cash machine at the CVS store on the Post Road in Cos Cob on Feb. 22 of 2018. He was also accused of hitting that machine again on Nov. 14 of last year, allegedly taking $26,000.

The alleged thief was also tied in with the larceny of more than $46,000 from the Shell station at 1429 East Putnam Road in Old Greenwich, police said, on Aug. 14 of 2017.

According to a statement from police Capt. Robert Berry, “Extensive investigation by Greenwich police detectives, which included review of surveillance footage from numerous cameras, assessment and comparison of the modus operandi used by the suspect, and liaison with other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, led to the identification of a suspect. After obtaining search warrants for cell phone records and financial records, the investigators were able to establish probable cause for an arrest warrant, which was approved by the Stamford Superior Court.”

Police said Moore was picked up at 6 a.m. Tuesday. He was being held in lieu of $250,000 bond.

He is due for arraignment on Wednesday. Berry said additional charges may be forthcoming.

Moore has an arrest record in Stamford and Greenwich. In 2014, he was charged with with second-degree forgery and use of a motor vessel without permission. In 2012, he was arrested for third-degree burglary in Greenwich. He was sentenced to a year in prison on those cases in 2014 and given three years probation, according to court records.

The alleged ATM thief also picked up a number of arrests in Stamford as a younger man, court records show.

The criminal trend of breaking into automated teller machines has been a concern for law-enforcement around the region.

Thieves break into the machines to steal cash, or steal the entire unit. In the summer of 2018, ATM machines were stolen in Milford and Middlefield.

In a separate case, an attempt was made to break into the ATM at Greenwich Plaza on Railroad Avenue around 4 a.m. in August of last year. A security guard in the area responded to the noise, and the thief ran off. An arrest was later made in that case.

