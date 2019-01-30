On Exhibit: Opening and upcoming

OPENING

Neither here nor there (or And), Jan. 31 through March 3, Visual and Performing Arts Center, 43 Lake Ave., Danbury. Info: wcsu.edu/svpa/events/.

Color in Winter Art Show & Sale, Feb. 1 through March 29, Newtown Municipal Center, Fairfield Hills Campus, 3 Primrose St., Newtown. Artists reception Feb. 27, 3-4:40 p.m. Info: scanart.org.

Celebrating Life Through Art, Feb. 1-28, Geary Gallery, 576 Boston Post Rd., Darien. The exhibit features works by Annette Voreyer of Greenwich. Info: gearygallery.com.

Cabell Molina exhibit, Feb. 1- April 1, Newton Roux Gallery, 14 Elm St., Westport. Opening reception, Feb. 9, 6-8 p.m. Info: newtonroux.com.

Lock Works, Feb. 2-24, Stamford Loft Artists Gallery, 575 Pacific St., Stamford. Opening reception Feb. 8, 6-8 p.m. Original museum artifacts inspired by Stamford Museum and Nature Center’s collection of antique Yale and Towne locks and keys. Info: loftartists.org.

ART CENTERS

Annual Juried Photography Show, through Feb. 15, Carriage Barn Art Center, 681 South Ave., New Canaan. Info: carriagebarn.org.

New Members Exhibition, through Feb. 6, Silvermine Arts Center, 1037 Silvermine Rd., New Canaan. The exhibit features 42 new artists juried into the nearly 100-year-old Silvermine Guild in 2018. Info: silvermineart.org.

Fractured: Photographs by Spencer Platt, through March 2, Westport Arts Center, 51 Riverside Ave., Westport. Info: westportartscenter.org.

Ridgefield Guild of Artists, 34 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Regular gallery hours are Wednesday through Sunday, 12-4 p.m. Info: www.rgoa.org or call 203-438-8863.

Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., behind Town Hall in Darien. Info: darienarts.org or call 203-655-8683.

Abstraction Exhibition 2019, Feb. 10 through March 2, Rowayton Arts Center, 145 Rowayton Ave., Norwalk. Opening reception, Feb. 10, 4-6 p.m. Gallery hours are Tuesday – Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Info: rowaytonarts.org.

Milford Center for the Arts, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Milford Arts Council at 203-878-6647, milfordarts.org; Tues.-Fri., noon-5 p.m., special Sat. hours, noon-2 p.m.

All-Member Winter Show, through Feb. 3, Art/Place Gallery, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Info:artplacegallery.org.

MUSEUMS

*The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, open Sun., Mon., Wed., Thurs., and Fri., 12-5; and Sat., 10-5; $10/adults and $5/srs.; free adm. for full-time teachers and students in grades K-12, and for active-service military families; free adm. third Saturdays; 258 Main St., Ridgefield, 203-438-4519, aldrichart.org. Contemporary Social Series will be highlighting Connecticut’s local food and spirits scene. How Art Changed the Prison — the Work Of The CPA Prison Arts Program, through May 27. Harmony Hammond: Material Witness — Five Decades Of Art, March 3 through Sept. 15.

*The Bruce Museum, One Museum Drive, Greenwich; brucemuseum.org or 203-869-0376: $7/adults, $6/students and seniors, free/under 5, free adm. for all on Tuesdays; every Tuesday, 1:30 p.m., and Friday, 12:30 p.m., Docent-led Exhibition Tour; Marine Tank Animal Feeding, every Tues. and Fri., 2:30-2:45 p.m. Masterpieces from the Museum of Cartoon Art, through April 20. Buried Treasures of the Silk Road, Feb. 9 through June 2.

*The Discovery Museum, 4450 Park Ave., Bridgeport; discoverymuseum.org or 203-372-3521; Tues.-Sun., 10-5; open Mon. for summer, most school holidays, plus school and homeschool groups with a reservation; museum and planetarium, $10 adults, $8 children, seniors, students, free under 2; Challenger Learning Center, simulated space missions for groups 15-30, res. required (schools, scouts, corporate team building, birthday parties); scout science badge classes; exhibits and daily Planetarium shows; weekend workshops. Summer STEM programs; reg. still open. Origami Interpretations, through November.

*Fairfield Museum and History Center, 370 Beach Rd., behind the old Town Hall; open daily, 10-4; research library open Tues.-Fri.,10-4; adults, $5, students w/ ID, $3, children 5 and under, free; info., fairfieldhistory.org or 203-259-1598.

A French Affair: Drawings and Paintings from The Horvitz Collection, through March 29, Fairfield University Art Museum, 200 Barlow Rd., Fairfield. Info: fairfield.edu/museum.

Housatonic Museum of Art, 900 Lafayette Blvd., Bridgeport, www2.housatonic.edu/artmuseum, 203-332-5052.

*Stepping Stones Museum for Children, 303 West Ave., Norwalk; open Tues.-Sun., 10-5; $15/person (under 1, free), seniors (over 62), $10; steppingstonesmuseum.org or 203-899-0606: Energy Lab; Tot Town; Healthyville, learn about your body and how to keep it healthy; Build It!, learning about architectural design and construction; art studio and science lab; ColorCoaster; Light Gallery; My Sky, created by the Boston Children’s Museum and Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory; café and gift shop. Express Yourself, focusing on social-emotional learning. New Mega Making exhibit.

*EverWonder Children’s Museum, 31 Pecks Lane, Newtown; open Tues.-Sat., 10-5, and Sun., 11-5, everwondermuseum.org: hands-on exhibits and demonstrations; adm. $7 for ages one and older. Story Lab for Young Explorers Tues. and Thurs., 10:30-11 a.m. New Art Lab projects, Straw Logic Puzzles and Life Cycle Crowns.

*Danbury Railway Museum, 120 White St., Danbury; 203-778-8337; danburyrail.org: adm. $6 per person, age 3 and up; Train Rides $3 extra (weekends April-Nov.); call for special events adm. rates; winter hours: Wed.-Sat., 10-4, Sun., 12-4; (summer hours: Mon.-Sat., 10-4, Sun., 12-5); tour vintage equipment such as 1907 steam engine, 1910 Railway Post Office car, 1973 caboose, 1953 Rail Diesel Car; vintage diesels on display. Museum’s Pennsylvania Railroad circa-1910 Railway Post Office (RPO) car fully restored.

*Katonah Museum of Art, open Tues.-Sat., 10-5, Sun. 12-5; adm. $10; srs. (60+) and students, $5; under 12/free; Rte. 22/134 Jay St., Katonah, N.Y., 914-232-9555, katonahmuseum.org.

Barnum Museum, 820 Main St., Bridgeport; 203-331-1104 x100 or visit barnum-museum.org: Recovery in Action, Thur.-Fri., 11-3, free adm., enter through double doors at rear of historic building.

Yale Center for British Art, 1080 Chapel St., New Haven; Tues.-Sat., 10-5, Sun., 12-5, britishart.yale.edu or 203-432-2800 or britishart.yale.edu.

Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History, new David Friend Hall, gem and mineral gallery; open Tues.-Sat., 10-5, Sun., 12-5; adults $13, seniors. $9, children 3-18, $6; 170 Whitney Ave., New Haven; peabody.yale.edu or 203-432-5050.

Yale Art Gallery, 1111 Chapel St., New Haven; free adm., Tues.-Fri., 10-5, Sat.-Sun., 11-5; artgallery.yale.edu or 203-432-0600.

The Glass House, 199 Elm St., New Canaan, open for tours Thurs., Fri., Sat., Sun., and Mon., $25 one hour, $50 two hours weekdays, $60 weekends. Tickets and info: theglasshouse.org, 866-811-4111.

Hammond Museum, 28 Deveau Rd., North Salem, N.Y., hammondmuseum.org, 914-669-5033; hours: Wed.-Sat., 12-4 p.m.

Neuberger Museum of Art, 735 Anderson Hill Rd., Purchase, N.Y. (Westchester); 914-251-6100; neuberger.org; hours: Tues., Thurs.-Sun., noon-5 p.m., Wed., noon-8 p.m. (Closed Mon. and Labor Day, Christmas and MLK Day to Memorial Day). Adm. $5, general public, $3 seniors 62+, $3 students, children 12/under free; group tours by appointment only on Tues.-Fri., 10-noon; guided tours.

History Is …, through Sept. 7, Greenwich Historical Society, 47 Strickland Road, Cos Cob. The newly reimagined Greenwich Historical Society Museum and campus connects visitors to the town’s past and American Impressionist Art Colony. Info:greenwichhistory.org.

LIBRARIES

Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Loft Artists Association Art Exhibition/Reception at Wilton Library, Feb. 1, 6-7:30 p.m. Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence Exhibition/Reception: Elizabeth Knowles, Feb. 11, 6-7:30 p.m. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Whoo?, through March 3, New Canaan Library, 151 Main St., New Canaan. Owls, in all their majestic and sometimes mystical glory, are the sole subjects of the captivating exhibition Whoo? which features the work of Karen Kent. Info: newcanaanlibrary.org.

Roadside Attractions, through February, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Scott D. Lewis’s photography will be displayed. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Joanne Gray’s Salt Water Fish Rubbings, through Feb. 25, Darien Library, 1441 Post Rd., Darien. Info: darienlibrary.org.

HISTORICAL

Westport Historical Society, 25 Avery Pl. Westport. Info: westporthistory.org. The History of Westport in 100 Objects, through April 2019, a year-long exhibit showcasing the history of the town over a few hundred years from first settlement to the present. Remembered: The History of African Americans in Westport exhibit, through June 2019. Share Your Immigration Story, through June 30. Liberty To Set Down: Migrants & Immigrants in Westport Connecticut, through July 31. The Annual Meeting of the Westport Historical Society, Feb. 10 at 2 p.m.

The New Canaan Historical Society, 13 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. A New Deal for the Arts: The Federal Art Project Era 1933-1943, through March 30. The exhibit includes large scale works by Justin Gruelle, George Avison, Liacita Gregg, Clifton Meek, Ralph Nelson and Ernest Albert, Jr., as well as documents, works on paper, posters, and historical information. Also included are photographs of numerous important murals that have been lost or destroyed. The exhibit runs through March 30 and is free to members. A documentary film on the New Canaan residents who rescued and restored WPA art followed by a conversation with Betty Branch, Feb. 10, from 3-4:30 p.m. A talk with Jeff Urbin, Education Specialist, FDR Presidential Library, on March 3, 4-5 p.m. Open Tues-Friday 9:30-4:30, Sat. 9:30-12:30. Info: call 203-966-1776 or visit nchistory.org.

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 295 West Ave., Norwalk, lockwoodmathewsmansion.org, 203-838-9799. Museum open Wed. through Sun. from early April to early January, noon-4 p.m. Tours Wed.-Sun., at noon, 1, 2, 3 p.m. Adm. adults $10 (45 min.), $20 (90 min.); seniors (62+) $8 (45 min.), $18 (90 min.); students (8-18) $6 (45 min.), $16 (90 min.); free for under 8 and members.

*Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, (Rt 7), 203-762-7257: New permanent exhibit “Connecticut’s History, Wilton’s Story what do jazz great Dave Brubeck, Raggedy Ann, blues musician Lead Belly, Impressionist J. Alden Weir and soccer Olympian Kristine Lilly have in common? Through artifacts and objects, learn about their Wilton roots and connections, and how the town evolved from Colonial times to the present. Period rooms in the 1740 Betts House and 1774 Fitch House; c. 1860 Abbott Barn’s tool collection; toy collection. Colonial Herb Garden. Betts Store Museum Shop with American-made home accessories, books, toys, puzzles and more. Tues – Sat, 10-4.

*Keeler Tavern Museum, 132 Main St., Ridgefield; 203-438-5485 or keelertavernmuseum.org; open 1-4 p.m., Sat., Sun., & Wed., last tour at 3:30; museum closed in January; 31; $8/adults, $5/srs., youth under 18 and students w/ID; 300 years of Ridgefield history.

Norwalk Historical Society Museum, 141 East Ave., Norwalk, norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, 203-846-0525. Wed.-Sat., noon-4 p.m.; adm $5 adults, $3 seniors and students (ages 6-22), 5/under free. Exhibits: New Deal, New Day: WPA Artists at Work and Play and Destination Norwalk: African-American Migration from South, 1940-1970. Preserving and Observing: Two Centuries of Norwalk Art Exhibit at Mill Hill Historic Park, 2 East Wall St., Norwalk.

*About Time: The Masterwork of Margaret Brassler Kane (1909-2006), through Feb. 3, Darien Historical Society, 45 Old Kings Highway North; 203-655-9233 or darienhistorical.org: Tues.-Thur., noon to 5, and Sun., noon to 3. Tickets exhibit non-members $5, lectures $5 for members, $20 non-members.

Greenwich Historical Society, Bush-Holley Historic Site, 39 Strickland Rd., Cos Cob; open Wed.-Sun., 12-4 (docent led tours at 1, 2 and 3); 203-869-6899, ext. 10 or greenwichhistory.org; adm. to gallery, visitor ctr. & house museum, $10/adults, $8/srs. and students, members and under 6 free ; group tours at $7/person avail. on public and non-public days; library and archives open Wed., 10-4 and by appt., adm. offices open Mon.-Fri., 9-5; gallery hours Wed.-Sun., 12-4.

* Weir Farm National Historic Site, 735 Nod Hill Rd., Wilton, 203-834-1896 or nps.gov/wefa: grounds open daily dawn to dusk; art programs, Junior Ranger activities, visitor center, museum store, historic house and studios; open Wed.-Sun. 10-4 (through Oct. 31); Weir House Tours, offered Wed.-Sun. at 11 a.m., 1, 2, and 3 p.m. (through Oct. 31), reg. required; group tours and field trips offered, reg. required.

Danbury Museum & Historical Society, 43 Main St., Danbury; Wed.-Fri., 9-4 Sat., 10-4, guided tours on Sat. only; research visits by appt. only; 203-743-5200 or danburymuseum.org.

Ridgefield Historical Society, 4 Sunset Lane, in 275-year-old David Scott House, ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org, 203-438-5821, hours: Tues., Wed., Thurs., 1-5 p.m.

* John Jay Homestead State Historic Site, Rte. 22, Katonah, N.Y.; 914-232-5651 or www.johnjayhomestead.org: guided tours offered Tues.-Sat., 10-4; Sun., 11-4; $7/adults, $5/srs., students, free up to age 12.

Historic Hudson Valley’s National Historic Landmarks, Washington Irving’s Sunnyside and Phillipsburg Manor open for public tours; Kykuit, home to four generations of Rockefellers, open; Union Church of Pocantico Hills open; and Van Cortlandt Manor open; tour deals, times, ticket info: hudsonvalley.org/historic sites.

NATURE/SCIENCE

*The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, 10 North Water St., Norwalk; 203-852-0700 or maritimeaquarium.org; open daily, 10-5 (closed Thanksgiving and Christmas); sharks, seals, river otters, sea turtles, jellies and more than 100 other species; Marine Lab, Ocean Playspace for toddlers, seal feedings at 11:45 a.m. and 1:45 and 3:45 p.m. daily. Fish Tales for preschoolers, Fri., 10:15-11 a.m. One exhibit and daytime IMAX included with paid aquarium adm: $22.95 for adults; $20.95 for youths (13-17) and seniors (65+); and $15.95 for children (3-12); free for kids under 3 and members. Reservations: maritimeaquarium.org. Just Add Water exhibit features animals from the desert and rainforest. Sea Turtle Nursery exhibit.

* Stamford Museum & Nature Center, 39 Scofieldtown Rd., Mon.-Sat., holidays, 9-5, Sun., 11-5; non-res. adults $10, srs. $8, students (18+ w/ID) $6, children 4-17, $5, age 3 and younger, free; 203-977-6521 or stamfordmuseum.org.

* Darien Nature Center, 120 Brookside Rd.; free adm. Mon.-Thur., 9-4; Fri.-Sat., 9-1; 203-655-7459: ongoing exhibits.

* New Pond Farm Education Center, 101 Marchant Rd., West Redding; info: 203-938-2117 or [email protected]

* Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens, 151 Brookdale Rd., Stamford; Mon.-Fri., 9-5, Sat., 10-5; info., 203-322-6971 or bartlettarboretum.org.

* Earthplace, The Nature Discovery Center, 10 Woodside Lane, Westport; open Mon.-Sat., 9-5, Sun., 1-4 (closed major holidays); adm. $7/adults, $5/ages 1-12 & srs.; free adm. to trails and property, daily 7 a.m.-dusk; interactive nature museum, live wildlife, family program on Sat.; 203-227-7253; earthplace.org.

* Audubon Greenwich, 613 Riversville Rd.; adm. $5/adults, $3/children, srs.; greenwich.audubon.org or 203-869-5272: Kiernan Hall Nature Arts Gallery, in the Kimberlin Nature Education Center, open daily, 10-5; trails and grounds open daily sunrise to sunset (occasionally closed until 9 a.m., Sept. into Jan. for land management); Oppenheimer Gallery: Masterpieces of Botanical Art and Audubon’s Birds of Prey.

* New Canaan Nature Center, 144 Oenoke Ridge (Rte. 124); 203-966-9577 (for New York Botanical Garden program reg., call 1-800-322-6924): Saturday Videos, family program every Sat. at 2; Saturday Live Animal Demonstrations, every Sat. at 3. Center open Mon.-Sat., 9-4, Sun., 9-1; grounds open dawn to dusk daily.

* Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield; adm. $2/adults, $1/children; 203-259-6305 x109 or ctaudubon.org: 155-acre wildlife sanctuary, 7 miles of trails through woodlands, streams, meadows, marshes, ponds, open daily dawn to dusk; Birds of Prey compound; nature center w/exhibits and Nature Store, open Mon.-Sat., 10-3.

Kellogg Environmental Center, 500 Hawthorne Avenue, Derby; open Tues.-Sat., 9-4:30 p.m. at no charge. Info: ct.gov/deep/kellogg

Peabody Museum of Natural History at Yale University, Mon.-Sat., 10-5, Sun., 12-5; adm. $9, $8/srs., $5/children 3-18; 170 Whitney Ave., New Haven; info., 203-432-5050 or peabody.yale.edu.

GALLERIES, ETC.

Nature, Feb. 4 through March 3, Kershner Gallery, Fairfield Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Opening reception, Feb. 9, 4:40-6:40 p.m. Info: call 203-246-9065.

Make Your Mark, Feb. 14 through July 14, Spaght Gallery, 370 Beach Rd., Fairfield. Kickoff party, Feb. 14, 5-7 p.m. Info: fairfieldhistory.org.

Forgotten Panoramas, through Feb. 21, City Lights Gallery, 265 Golden St., Bridgeport. Ned Gerard’s fine art photography will be displayed. He is a staff photographer for the Bridgeport office of CT Post of Hearst Media. Info: citylightsgallery.org.

Mindscapes, through Feb. 27, Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield and Touch of Sedona, 452 Main St., Ridgefield. The exhibit is organized by Ridgefield Art on Main.

Ripples Photography Exhibition, through Feb. 15, Mothership on Main, 331 Main St., Danbury. Artist Reception Feb. 10, 2-4 p.m. Info: www.mothershipbakeryandcafe.com.

Variations, through Feb. 28, Stamford Jewish Community Center, 1035 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Features art by Ellen Gordon. Info: ellensgordon.com.

4 Visions, through Feb. 28, Government Center, 10th Floor, 888 Washington Blvd., Stamford. The exhibit features photography by Jean-Marc Bara, Carol Battin, Christine Irvin and Gregory Presley.

Oriented in Color, through Feb. 28, Rockwell Art & Framing, 151 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Features paintings by Carole DeNigris. Info: rockwellartandframing.com.

Sustenance, through January 2019, Sarah’s Wine Bar, 20 West Ln., Ridgefield. Paintings by Bascove will be on display and available for sale. A portion of the sale will be donated to Keeler Tavern Museum.

Flinn Gallery, Greenwich Library, 101 West Putnam Ave., Greenwich. Info: email [email protected]

Art Place Gallery, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Info: artplacegallery.org.

Schelfhaudt Gallery, University of Bridgeport, Shintaro Akatsu School of Design, Arnold Bernhard Center, 84 Iranistan Avenue, Bridgeport. Info: schelfhaudtgallery.com or call 203-578-4034. Gallery hours Mon.-Friday, 11- 4, and Sat., 12-4.

Cultural Alliance of Western Connecticut, Accessible Art Series at various locations; info., artswesternct.org or 203-798-0760.