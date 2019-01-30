Free programs offered at Trumbull Nature & Arts Center

The Trumbull Nature & Arts Center, 7115 Main St., will hold the following free programs:

Groundhog Day Fun — Saturday, Feb. 2, 10:30 a.m.-noon. For 4 to 10-year-olds. Make a pop-up groundhog craft, search for a real groundhog burrow, and learn all about groundhogs and Groundhog Day traditions. No registration required. Program is free, but donations accepted.

Valentine’s Day Cookie Decorating — Sunday, Feb. 10, 1:30-3 p.m. For 4 to 12-year-olds. Kids will have fun using their creativity to decorate delicious treats to give as gifts or enjoy themselves. This program is being run by the TNAC student group, SLECA. No registration required. Program is free, but donations to SLECA will be accepted.