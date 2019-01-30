Aquarion warns of dangers of walking on reservoir ice

With winter in full swing, Aquarion Water Co. officials are warning people not to trespass at local reservoirs when taking part in winter recreational activities.

“Over the last few weeks, we have seen an increase in unlawful winter recreational activities on our reservoir properties, including walking on reservoir ice,” said Stephen Stamos, Aquarion’s manager of natural resources. “We want to remind people that not only is it illegal to be on Aquarion reservoir property, but it is also extremely dangerous.”

At this time of year, ice may appear thick enough to walk on, but Aquarion officials say this thickness is unreliable, and can be deceptive due to shifting water levels and thermal undercurrents. In addition to the physical danger, trespassers also face the possibility of fines or arrest if caught on Aquarion reservoir property.

Aquarion officials encourage residents to avoid the danger, fines and possible arrest, and to contact their local Parks and Recreation Department for alternative winter activities.

Aquarion does welcome the public on Centennial Watershed State Forest’s Saugatuck and Aspetuck Valley trails, which are open for hiking, cross country skiing and snowshoeing year-round for those who hold a valid permit. To obtain a permit or learn more about Aquarion’s public access policies, call Aquarion’s Watershed & Environmental Management Office at (203) 452-3511 or visit www.aquarionwater.com.