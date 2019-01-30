Shelton Library Lines: Valentine Jamboree Feb. 2

The following programs and activities are taking place at Plumb Memorial and Huntington Branch Libraries. Most require advance registration. Plumb is located at 65 Wooster St. Call 203-924-1580 or 203-924-9461 & follow the greeting message to direct you the department best suited to answer your question, or to register for programs. Huntington Branch is located in the Community Center, 41 Church St., and can be reached at 203-926-0111. Visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org and click “Events Calendar & Registration” to register online.

Friends of the Shelton Library System are no longer accepting book donations at this time. The F.O.T.S.L.S. will make an announcement at a later date as to when they will resume taking donations.

Due to the large number of teens who are currently volunteering at Plumb, the library has no volunteer hours available until the end of the year. Check back in the new year to see about volunteer opportunities.

Huntington Branch Library

First Friday Book Discussion — Friday, Feb. 1, 1 p.m. The selection for January is The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah. This book presents a panorama of WWII which illuminates a part of history seldom seen: the women’s war. In love we find out who we want to be. In war we find out who we are. February’s title is Saturday Night Widows by Becky Aikmen. Books will be available at the Huntington Branch Library

Spanish with Sandra — Tuesdays, Feb. 5 and 12, 4:30 p.m. Children ages 4 to 8 and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Register for the entire month.

Talking in Spanish — Tuesdays, Feb. 5 and 12, 5 p.m. Tweens and teens engage in Spanish conversation and interactive activities with Miss Sandra. Register for the entire month.

First Spanish with Sandra — Wednesdays, Feb. 6 and 13, 10:30 a.m. Children, babies to age 4, and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Note new day and time. Register.

Plumb Memorial Library

Tai Chi: Thursday Sessions — Thursdays, Jan. 31 and Feb. 7, 9:05 a.m. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. Free and open to the public. Registration is required. Call 203-924-1580, or visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org to sign up. Note: Tai Chi location meets in the historic Reading Room.

Life is Art — Thursdays, Jan. 31, and Feb. 7, 6 p.m. Ages 10 and older. Join Miss Ronda for fun and different creative projects each week. Learn new techniques and express your inner artist.

Tai Chi: Friday Sessions — Fridays, Feb. 1 and 8, 9:05 a.m. Plumb Memorial Library has added more dates for Friday Tai Chi workshops for adults. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. Registration is required; call 203-924-1580 or visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org to register. Note: Tai Chi location meets in the historic Reading Room.

Knit! — Tuesdays, Feb. 5 and 12, 6:30 p.m. Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop in group, stop in and bring a friend. Group meets in the beautiful and historic Reading Room.

Connect: ELL — Fridays, Feb. 1 and 8, 1 p.m. Attention English language learners, join us at Plumb Memorial Library for a relaxed and fun morning of our Conversation Café. Enjoy coffee, tea and light refreshments while you meet people and practice your skills. Community members 18 and older with all levels of English are welcome to attend. No sign-up, so just show up.

Fun for Ages 4 & 5s — Tuesdays, Feb. 5 and 12, 10:30 a.m. Kids ages 4 and 5 are invited to join Mrs. Fritsch for a New series of Story Time for older preschoolers. In order to encourage a sense of independence, children sit in a group to hear stories and do a themed craft. This series lasts for six weeks. Registration is required.

Toddler Times for Ages 2 & 3 — Wednesdays, Feb. 6 and 13, 10:30 a.m. Parents and caregivers are invited to join their 2s and 3s, and Mrs. Fritsch, for 30 minutes of theme based stories and songs. Everyone then goes to the craft tables to make a craft that relates back to the story time theme. This series lasts for six weeks. Registration is required.

Alphabits — Thursdays, Jan. 31 and Feb. 7, 10:30 a.m. A drop-in story time geared toward kids 0 to 5 years old and their caregivers. Join Miss Maura for a skill-based program story plus hands-on centers, baby space and music fun.

Babies & Books — Fridays, Feb. 1 and 8, 10:30 a.m. Bouncing beautiful tots ages 12 to 24 months and their parents and caregivers are invited to join Mrs. Fritsch to a new lapsit program with stories, finger plays, songs and musical activities. This series lasts for six weeks. Registration is required.

Bookworms — Monday, Feb. 4 and 11, 10:30 a.m., Join Miss Maura for a themed drop in story and craft time for kids 1-5 years old and their caregivers – Freezer Dance and ever popular Do Re Mi.

Take Your Child to the Library Week — Friday, Feb. 1, through Saturday, Feb. 9, Starting Friday, Feb. 1, children in kindergarten to grade 6 are invited to come to the Children’s Department and create Valentine’s Day cards for our military veterans. Program runs until Saturday, Feb. 9. Cards will be mailed to Veteran’s Hospital in West Haven.

Valentine Jamboree — Saturday, Feb. 2, 11 a.m. Kids in grades 1-6 are invited to join Mrs. Fritsch to share the Valentine merriment for some special people. There will be a Valentine story, crafts and other activities. Registration is required and begins on January 19. Either call the library at 203-924-9461 or register online.

Between the Pages Book Club — Wednesday, Feb. 6, 6:30 p.m. Calling all third and fourth graders. Join Miss Maura for a monthly book club at Plumb Memorial Library. Upon registering each child will receive a free copy of that month’s book. Program will be held in the Upstairs CT Room. Caregivers are required to remain in Plumb Library for program duration. Registration is required each month for this book club.

Delivery

Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Huntington Branch Library, 203-926-0111. A project underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.