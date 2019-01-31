Shelton weekly religious listings

Any churches who wish to have its listing appear in this weekly column, send information to [email protected]

Methodist

First United Methodist Church of Shelton, 188 Rocky Rest Road, Shelton. Sunday Worship with Holy Communion at 10 a.m., followed by fellowship; Sunday School, 10:15 a.m. Child care is also available. Adult education, 11:30 am

Regenerate: A Christian Conversation — This informal service of worship, prayer, conversation and meditation takes place Thursdays at 7 p.m. Call the church office to confirm that Regenerate will be taking place on that evening.

Upper Room — Small group Bible study on Thursdays at 10 a.m.

Weather cancellations are posted on WTNH and WFSB, our Facebook page and the answering machine. For more information, call (203) 929-3537 or email [email protected]

Huntington United Methodist Church, 338 Walnut Tree Hill Road, Shelton.

Sunday worship services are at 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday School meets during the 10 a.m. service.

For more information, call 203-929-5545 or visit www.huntingtonumc.org or the church’s Facebook page.

Jewish

Chabad of Shelton-Monroe, the first and only Jewish center in town. Women’s circle events on Wednesdays; weekly torah class on Thursdays.

For more information, call 203-364-4149 or email [email protected]

Lutheran

Trinity Lutheran Church, 183 Howe Ave. Shelton. Regular Sunday worship, 10 a.m., with Sunday school during the sermon.

For more information, call 203-924-4128 or email [email protected] Visit www.TLCShelton.org or the Facebook page — Trinity Lutheran Church, Shelton, CT.

Congregational

Huntington Congregational Church, 19 Church St. (facing the Huntington Green), Shelton. Regular worship service Sundays at 9:30 a.m.

For more information, call (203) 929-1223 or visit www.huntingtonucc.org

Episcopal

Church of the Good Shepherd, 182 Coram Ave, Shelton. Sunday service is at 10 a.m.

For more information, call 203-924-8050 or visit goodshepherdct.wixsite.com/church

Baptist

First Baptist Church of Shelton, 178 Leavenworth Road, Shelton. Sunday Worship at 10:30 a.m., followed by refreshments; Adult Bible Discovery at 9:15 a.m.

Women’s Bible Discovery — Thursdays at 10 a.m.

Senior Luncheon — Third Thursdays at 11:30 a.m.

The following events are planned:

• Free program to honor the Four Chaplains, presented by local area veterans — Sunday, Feb. 3, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., followed by refreshments.

Weather cancellations are posted on WFSB Channel 3, also online at https://www.wfsb.com/weather/closings/. For more information, call 203 929-7704; email [email protected]; or see www.fbcshelton.org.