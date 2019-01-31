Boys basketball: Shelton Gaels defeat Career Magnet

Shelton High evened its record with a 62-52 victory over Career Magnet on Thursday.

Coach Brian Gardiner’s Gaels are now 7-7 on the season. They will host Foran High Friday at 7.

Brian Berritto scored 25 points to lead the locals. He was 8 for 8 from the foul line.

Peri Basimakopoulos had 17 points with three 3-pointers.

Career (4-10)

Jordan Williams 4 1-2 9, Savgeon Avery 2 2-2 8, Tim Fields 6 0-0 12, Marion Lloyd 1 0-0 2, Damon Williams 6 0-0 13, Nate Morison 3 2-2 8 Totals: 22 5-6 52

Shelton (7-7)

Brian Berritto 8 8-8 25, Brian Belade 2 1-4 6, Peri Basimakopoulos 5 5-6 17, Robert Correia 0 0-0 0, Kevin Belden 3 0-0 7, Jakai Barnes 0 1-2 1, Melvin Kolenovic 1 4-5 6 Totals: 19 18-25 62

Career 18 9 10 15 — 52

Shelton 19 10 15 18 — 62

3-point goals: Career (Avery 2, Williams 1); Shelton (Berritto 1, Belade 1, Basimakopoulos 3, Belden 1)