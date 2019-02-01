Oscar forecast program on Feb. 20

The Plumb Memorial Library will be offering its “Oscar Forecast,” a special discussion of this year’s Academy Award nominees, on Wednesday, Feb. 20, at 6:30 p.m. in its meeting room.

The moderator of the discussion will be Joe Meyers, film critic from the Connecticut Post newspaper. Meyers has written about movies, theater and books for the Hearst Connecticut Media Group. For the past three years, he ran the Hearst Movie & a Martini club, which showed films all over Fairfield County, including a classic film series at the Bethel Cinema that featured restored versions of “The Third Man,” “Sweet Smell of Success” and many other great Hollywood productions.

Since 2016, Meyers has been director of programming for Focus on French Cinema, the five-day festival of the best new French language films held every April in Greenwich, Stamford and New York City.

For the past several years, he has hosted the French Cinematheque screenings at the Avon Theatre in Stamford, a monthly series that is co-sponsored by Focus on French Cinema and the Alliance Francaise of Greenwich.

Light refreshments will be served and the program is free and open to the public. Registration is required and can be done by calling the Plumb Memorial Library at (203) 925-2580 or registering online at www.sheltonlibrary.org. The Friends of the Shelton Libraries is sponsoring this program.