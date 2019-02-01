Shelton Business Briefs: Credit Union names new president

Mutual Security Credit Union announces new president

Shelton-based Mutual Security Credit Union, a $310M community-based cooperative financial institution, has announced that Executive Vice President Henry “Hank” Baum has been promoted to president.

Baum joined Mutual Security Credit Union in 2014 and has overseen key organizational transformations in operations, compliance, information systems, card services and lending.

“Hank has proven to be a valuable asset to Mutual Security Credit Union and its 29,000 members,” said Larry Holderman, chief executive officer, Mutual Security Credit Union, “and I am confident that his track record with us and his 26 years of experience will help guide our institution to continued success.

“Mutual Security Credit Union has a rich history in the communities we serve,” added Holderman. “Hank embraces our commitment to achieving financial success for our members while enhancing the quality of the neighborhoods where we live and work.”

Bruce Likly, chairman of the Mutual Security Credit Union board of directors added, “The Board has been impressed with Hank’s deep understanding of the benefits Credit Unions provide their members and the challenges facing community-based financial institutions. His innovative approach to identifying and addressing obstacles and opportunities will ensure a strong future for Mutual Security Credit Union.”

When asked to comment on his new responsibilities, Baum said that he saw it as “an exciting opportunity to build on the solid foundation already in place” and that he will be setting his sights on “improving what needs improving and sustaining the values that made us who we are today.”

Supporting Baum in his duties are the senior management team of Mutual Security Credit Union, including Larry Holderman, CEO; Stephen Osowiecki, CFO; Michael Augusti, VP sales and service; and Ann Nankervis, director of human resources.

Yaworowski earns top sales exec honor

Barbara Yaworowski of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties has been awarded the Sales Executive of the Month Award for the Shelton office for November.

Yaworowski won the award based on her “outstanding sales results and commitment to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties’ core values — authenticity, relationships, service, growth, empowerment and compassion — and vision of providing extraordinary service,” said John Bevacqua, Shelton office leader.

“She has excelled as an agent in every aspect of the business and continues to provide her clients with exceptional service and dedication,” said Bevacqua. “She has been an agent for more than 15 years and we are thrilled to have her on our team.”