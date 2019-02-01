Man arrested for downtown area burglary spree

A New Haven has been charged in connection with five burglaries of office buildings, private residences and vehicles in the downtown Shelton area.

Clinton McDevitt, 47, was arrested Thursday, Jan. 31, on five counts of third-degree burglary, one count of first-degree larceny, three counts of sixth-degree larceny, one count of third-degree larceny and two counts of third-degree criminal mischief.

The burglaries occurred between Nov. 22 and 28 of 2018, according to Shelton Detective Richard Bango.

“The Shelton Detective Bureau investigated the burglaries and checked area surveillance video,” said Bango. “McDevitt was developed as a suspect, and further investigation revealed property stolen from the burglaries was sold by McDevitt. Detectives also located some of the stolen property still in McDevitt’s possession.”

McDevitt, who was already in custody on other charges, was held on a $37,500 bond. McDevitt was arraigned in Derby Superior Court the day of his arrest.