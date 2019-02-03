Shelton fire leaves home uninhabitable

A morning fire at a Waverly Terrace house left the building uninhabitable and displaced four people, according to fire officials.

Assistant fire chief Nick Verdicchio said, around 9 a.m. here, firefighters were called to the report of a fire. Three companies and Shelton EMS responded and Verdicchio said no fire was immediately visible from outside the residence. Once inside, however, firefighters smelled “a strong odor of fire,” Verdicchio said.

They found a fire in the downstairs bedroom and extinguished it. Verdicchio said all occupants of the house had evacuated by the time firefighters showed up and no one was injured. The house is currently inhabitable, due to smoke damage, and Verdicchio said the Red Cross was on scene to assist the residents

The cause of the fire is unknown, and Verdicchio said the fire marshal is investigating.