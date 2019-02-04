Wrestling: Shelton places three at Law Invitational

Ray Weiner and Matt Weiner placed first and Garrett Ziperstein took fourth for coach Bill Maloney’s Gaels at the Jonathan Law Invitational on Saturday.

Ray Weiner dominated his 220-pound weight class, needing only 2:53 to defeat three opponents. A senior, he pinned in 28 seconds and 1:15 and then pinned Sam Klotz from Ridgefield in 1:18 to win the title.

In the heavyweight division, Matt Weiner earned an 6-3 decision over Norwich Free Academy’s Jaylin Houston in his final. A freshmen, he pinned in 1:02 and scored an 8-1 decision to get to the title bout.

At 113 pounds, Ziperstein defeated Law’s Tegan McCourt 4-1 then lost to eventual champion Victor Garcia from East Haven. In the consolation semis, the junior won 7-2 before Harding’s Xavier Reid took the third-place bout.

Junior Christopher Cavagnulo split his four matches at 132 pounds. He opened with a win by fall in 53 seconds, then lost to eventual champion Alec DiVito from East Haven. In wrestlebacks, Cavagnulo pinned in 58 seconds, before losing a decision to fourth-place finisher Hunter Sandin from Northwestern.

At 138 pounds, Christian Olivarria posted a 9-7 victory over NFA’s Jadiel Quinones.

Colin Mengold opened at 145 pounds with a 4-1 win. Eventual champion Curtis Fedorko from Masuk sent the senior to wrestlebacks, where he won a 12-2 major decision then lost to fourth-place finisher Aisaiah Rodriguez from Law in the consi semis.

Shelton will compete in the SCC Championships this weekend at Jonathan Law.

