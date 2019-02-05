Hospital offers new medical assistant program

The Griffin Hospital School of Allied Health Careers, 300 Seymour Ave., Suite 206 in Derby, will offer a new certified clinical medical assistant training program starting in April.

The program prepares students to become multi-skilled healthcare professionals that specialize in outpatient settings. Medical assistants perform both clinical and administrative duties and assist a variety of providers including physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants.

Graduates of this program may find entry-level positions in medical offices, clinics, urgent care centers and may work in general medicine or specialty practices. This program also provides the diversity of other job options in the hospital or laboratory setting.

The program will run for 28 weeks with classes five days a week from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., including 160 clinical hours at Griffin Faculty Physicians’ primary care offices and specialty offices such as gastroenterology, OB-GYN, surgical and cardiology.

Topics covered in the program include anatomy and physiology, medical terminology, clinical procedures, aseptic techniques, minor surgical procedures, phlebotomy, electrocardiogram, pathology and law and ethics in the medical field, as well as general administrative skills including electronic health records, insurance billing and coding, formatting documents, basic accounting and patient scheduling.

The certified clinical medical assistant training program will be offered twice a year. Anyone 18 years of age or older with a high school diploma or GED may apply for admission. The School of Allied Health Careers has recently partnered Meritize to offer student loans in which applicants can enhance credit evaluation and loan options by sharing their academic profiles. Pre-approval is available at https://apply.meritize.com.

Early application is encouraged, as space is limited. For more information or to apply, call 203-732-1276 or 203-732-7578 or visit griffinhealth.org/allied-health.