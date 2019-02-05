Girls basketball: Shelton scores season high in win over SHA

Shelton High defeated Sacred Heart Academy, 55-39, in a home SCC game on Tuesday.

Coach Joe Cavallaro’s Gaelettes evened their mark at 9-9. They will host North Haven on Thursday at 7.

Leya Vohra scored 12 points to lead a balanced scoring attack, as the locals scored the most points on the season.

SHELTON 55, SACRED HEART ACADEMY 39

Sacred Heart Academy (1-17)

Francine Corpus 0 2-2 2, Ally Kirch 0 1-2 1, Emily Copenhauer 2 0-0 5, Gia Pya 1 2-2 4, Claire Vissers 2 0-4 4, Russ Rizzitelli 1 1-2 3, Siobhan Lowman 1 0-0 2, Carina Ciampi 1 1-3, Gabby Jadah 2 0-0 5, Elena Farguharson 3 4-9 10

Totals: 14 11-23 39

Shelton (9-9)

Mackenzie Joyce 2 2-2 6, Maggie Howard 4 1-4 10, Kiera O Connor 3 2-4 8, Clarissa Pierre 2 2-5 6, Devan Wildman 3 0-0 7, Leya Vohra 5 2-6 12, Mackenzie Joyce 2 2-2 6, Asia Askew 0 2-2 2

Totals: 21 11-22 55.

Scoring by Quarters

SHA: 7- 8- 10-14 — 39

Shelton: 13-19- 8-15 — 55