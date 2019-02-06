After Dark: Benefits and galas

Winterfest Art Show and Dinner, Feb. 8, 5-10 p.m., Riverside Yacht Club, 102 Club Rd., Greenwich. Hosted by the Art Society of Old Greenwich. Tickets $57. Info: artsocietyofoldgreenwich.

Head Over Heels for Pequot Library, Feb. 14, 6:30-9 p.m., Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Southport. School of Rock Fairfield’s house band will perform. The event is a fund-raiser for the library’s programs. Tickets $75. Info: pequotlibrary.org.

Antigone Rising benefit concert, Feb 15, 7:30 p.m., Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Ave., Norwalk. Tickets $25.85. Info: girlsrising.org/norwalkcityhalltickets.

Taste of Italy, Feb. 16, 6-8:30 p.m., St. Mary’s School Hall, 70 Gulf St., Milford. The Milford Lions Club will host its 23rd annual Taste of Italy charity dinner. Jack Lynn will perform. All proceeds go to local charities and the John Rigley Food Pantry. Nonperishable items will be accepted. Tickets $15. Register in advance. Info: call Kathy at 203-927-3686.

Ale To The Chief, Feb. 22, 6-8 p.m., Westport Historical Society, 25 Avery Pl., Westport. Celebration of President Washington’s 287th birthday. Tickets $50-$75. Info: westporthistory.org.

RIFF Oscar Screening gala, Feb. 24, 7 p.m., Lounsbury House, 316 Main St., Ridgefield. Hosted by comedian Lisa Lampanelli and best-selling author Jane Green. Info: riffct.org.

A Comedy Night Fund-raiser, March 1, 8:30 p.m., Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Starring Darren Rivera, Regina DeCicco, Billy Winn. Tickets $30. Info: TreehouseComedy.com.

Adirondack Night, March 2, 6-9 p.m., 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. The fund-raiser features craft beers by local breweries, live music by The Merwin Mountain Band, famous Audubon chili recipes, appetizers and open bar, online and silent auction. Proceeds benefit the Audubon Society. Info: ctaudubon.org.

A Comedy Night Fund-raiser, March 2, 7:45 p.m., Piedmont Club, 152 Hecker Ave., Darien. Starring Darren Rivera, Kevin Flynn, EJ Murphy. Tickets $65. Info: contact Tiffany Clarke at Tclark@stamfordct.gov.

Playing for Paws Animal Rescue Fund-raiser, March 9, 6:30-11 p.m., Vazzano’s Four Seasons, 337 Kenyon St., Stratford. All proceeds will be divided equally between Animals In Distress, Project Precious Rescue, Inc., Thank Dog Rescue and Stratford Cat Project. 50/50 raffle will be donated to Trumbull Animal Group (TAG). Tickets $43.34. Info: eventbrite.com.