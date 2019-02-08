Movie Menu: Airport, The Godfather, Captain Phillips and more

It’s almost Oscar time!

And to get ready for the Academy Awards on February 24, check out these films showing this weekend on broadcast and cable television.

Friday, Feb. 8

The Sunshine Boys (1976)

George Burns was a popular winner of the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his comeback performance in this Neil Simon comedy about veteran performers from Vaudeville.

6 p.m., TCM

Airport (1970)

Ten nominations, including Best Picture, went to this all-star adaptation of Arthur Hailey’s novel. Helen Hayes won her second Oscar for her supporting role as a stowaway.

8 p.m., Flix

In the Heat of the Night (1967)

Five Oscars – including Best Picture – went to Norman Jewison’s exploration of racial prejudice in a Southern town. Rod Steiger won the Best Actor award.

8 p.m., TCM

The Prince of Tides (1991)

Seven Oscar nominations – including Best Picture – went to Barbra Streisand’s popular interpretation of the novel by Pat Conroy. But Streisand was snubbed for a Best Director nod.

10:15 p.m., TCM

Saturday, Feb. 9

Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942)

James Cagney turned from movies about the mob to a musical about George M. Cohan to win his Best Actor Academy Award. The movie was a Best Picture nominee, too.

1:15 p.m., TCM

Sunday, Feb. 10

A Passage to India (1984)

Two Oscars – including Best Supporting Actress for Peggy Ashcroft – went to David Lean’s masterful adaptation of the novel by E.M Forster. A Best Picture nominee, too.

12 noon, TCM

The Godfather Part II (1974)

Six Oscars – including Best Picture and Director – went to this sequel to 1972 winner, the first movie sequel to win the top award! Robert De Niro won the Supporting Actor award.

12:30 p.m., BBC

Around the World in 80 Days (1956)

Five Oscars – including Best Picture – went to this all-star epic based on the novel by Jules Verne. Trivia note: this movie introduced the concept of the cameo role in a movie!

4:45 p.m., TCM

The Godfather (1972)

Three Oscars – including Best Picture – went to Francis Ford Coppola’s masterful adaptation of Mario Puzo’s novel. Marlon Brando won, but did not accept, Best Actor.

5 p.m., BBC

Captain Phillips (2013)

Six Oscar nominations – including Best Picture – went to Paul Greengrass’ thrilling tale about a cargo ship that is kidnapped by pirates. But Tom Hanks was snubbed for Best Actor.

7:40 p.m. and 10:25 p.m., FXM