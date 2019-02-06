Donations being accepted for book sale

The Friends of the Shelton Libraries spring book sale at Plumb Memorial Library will be May 16 to 20.

Donations of books, CDs, DVDs and other items for the sale are now being accepted at the main branch, 65 Wooster St., Shelton. Donations can be left in the carriage inside the entrance door from the parking lot. Book sale items accepted include any adult or children’s fiction or nonfiction books in good condition (hardcover or paperback), audio books, DVDs, CDs, school yearbooks, jigsaw puzzles (complete), and record albums (not warped or scratched).

Due to space limitations, the Friends no longer accept college textbooks, old computer books, medical books, encyclopedia sets, cassette tapes, or VHS tapes.

The Friends of the Shelton Libraries welcomes volunteers who would like to help during the sale, or work at the library all year long sorting donated books. Those who would like to get involved, send an e-mail to sheltonbooksale@gmail.com with your name and phone number, or call the main branch at 203-924-1580 and leave your contact information.