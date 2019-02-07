Wrestling: Shelton Gaels defeat Cheshire Rams

Shelton High defeated Cheshire High, 45-22, in its final dual meet on Wednesday.

Coach Bill Maloney’s Gaels will compete in the SCC Championships this Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. at Jonathan Law in Milford.

Garrett Ziperstein (in 5:24 at 120 pounds), Aayan Mumtaz (in 1:48 at 126 pounds), Christopher Cavagnuolo (in 1:30 at 138 pounds) and Colin Mengold (in 1:25 at 145 pounds) posted wins by fall.

Mike Monaco won a 6-0 decision at 152 pounds.

Graham Ziperstein (106 pounds), Ray Weiner (22 pounds) and Matt Weiner (heavyweight) won unopposed.