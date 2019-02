The following meetings are held at City Hall, 54 Hill St., unless otherwise noted.

Thursday, Feb. 7

Purchasing — Bids, 3 p.m., City Hall, First Floor, Room 104.

Special Board of Alderman, 7 p.m., City Hall Auditorium.

Friday, Feb. 8

Planning & Zoning Commission Downtown Subcommittee, 9 a.m., SEDC, 475 Howe Ave.

Monday, Feb. 11

Public Improvement Building Committee, 6:30 p.m., School Administration Building, 382 Long Hill Ave.