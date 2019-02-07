Shelton community briefs

Luscious & Co. beauty battle Saturday

Twin sisters Liz and Jessica Arrindell, owners of Luscious & Co. Beauty at 469 Howe Avenue, are celebrating Valentine’s weekend with their first-ever Newlywed Beauty Battle, in which a couple will compete against other teams to achieve the “best look,” on Saturday, Feb. 9, from 4 to 6 p.m. at their shop, 469 Howe Ave.

All makeup, tools and lashes will be provided to each couple, said Liz, then each couple will be shown an inspired look. And once the clock starts, each couple will have 60 minutes to achieve the “look,” and the couple that comes closest to the inspired look will win a $25 Bad Sons gift card, and a $25 Luscious & Co gift card.

Proceeds from the event will go to Shelton-based Adams House. For more information on the event at Luscious & Co. Beauty, visit lusciousandco.com/events/newlywed-beauty-battle

Transfer station, city yard closed Feb. 18

The city’s transfer station and city yard will be closed on Monday, Feb. 18, in observance of President’s Day. The sites will reopen on Tuesday, Feb. 19. The transfer station will be open regular hours, 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will be no change in the trash and recycling collection. Trash and recyclables will be collected on Monday, Feb. 18, as usual.

‘Anything Goes’ takes Center Stage

Center Stage Theatre will be presenting Cole Porter’s Anything Goes beginning Feb. 9.

Anything Goes follows the adventures of Billy, a young Wall Street broker, who falls head over heels for a wealthy heiress, and stows away on the ship carrying her to London. Joining Billy in the hilarity are the debutante’s British lord fiancé, an evangelist-turned-nightclub singer, and a gangster disguised as a minister — all of whom turn the luxury cruise liner upside down. Cole Porter’s score includes classics like “I Get a Kick Out of You,” “All Through the Night,” “Friendship” and “You’re the Top”!

Performances will take place on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. from Feb. 8 through Feb. 23; Sundays at 2 p.m. on Feb. 10, 17 and 24; and Thursday at 7 p.m. on Feb. 21.

Center Stage is located at the Richard O. Belden Cultural Center l at 54 Grove St., Shelton. For more information about the audition or Center Stage, visit www.centerstageshelton.org or call 203-225-6079.

Free tax prep available in Valley

TEAM’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program will offer free tax preparation and filing services to eligible Valley households needing to file their 2018 returns.

This service is available by appointment on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays through April 15. Either schedule online at www.211ct.org/taxhelp or call TEAM (203) 736-5420, ext.1206, for more assistance and information. TEAM holds the program at 30 Elizabeth St., Derby (Monday, Wednesday and Saturday); Derby Neck Library, 307 Hawthorne Ave., Derby (Sunday); and Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, Milford (Sunday and Monday).