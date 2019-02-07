Health inspections: City eateries clean up in ratings

The results are in, and Shelton’s eateries — from restaurants to food trucks — have earned high marks.

The Naugatuck Valley Health District (NVHD) uses a “fork” system to grade each local food serving location, with four forks excellent, three good, two fair and one poor. Of the 157 establishments that serve food inspected by the district officials, none earned just one fork in the most recent inspections.

Overall, 139 eateries earned four forks, or an excellent ranking. A food service establishment that earns an excellent ranking was found to have “no critical four point violations or risk factor violations. To see the 139 eateries, visit http://nvhd.org/ratings/town.php?TOWN=Shelton.

Eighteen eateries — Adams IGA Supermarket #200, Amici’s Restaurant, Asian Bistro, Aunties Cafe, Baingan, Bull & Barley, Chinatown Shelton, Downtown Danny O’s, Highland Golf Club Restaurant, J.C.’s Sports Bar & Grill, Liquid Lunch, Nacho Mama’s Place, Shelton Pizza Palace, Supremo Pizza, The Little Tomato, Trattoria Roma and Vazzy’s Cucina of Shelton — earned three forks, for a “good” rating.

A “good” rating is for a food service establishment which has no critical four-point violations and no more than two risk factor violations. The establishment is free of major structural defects and exhibits safe food handling practices and procedures at the time of inspection. The facility was found to be substantially in compliance with the public health code.

Dunkin Donuts at 18 Old Stratford Road, the Dunkin Donuts at 484 Bridgeport Avenue and Joy Lee Restaurant earned two forks, or a “fair” rating.

Earning a “fair” rating means that the food service establishment has “no uncorrected critical four-point violations, and no more than four risk factor violations. The establishment has conditions that need to be corrected such as structural defects or other violations and/or unsafe food handling practices likely to cause foodborne illness.”

A qualified food operator, designated alternate or other knowledgeable and trained staff was on site at the time of inspection. Records of training are available, accurate and up to date. Safe food handling practices and procedures were observed at the time of inspection, and the facility was found to be in compliance with the public health code.

For those who would like more detailed information, the district’s inspection reports are available for review at the NVHD office 98 Bank Street, Seymour during normal business hours Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To see each individual Shelton eatery, visit the Naugatuck Valley Health District at http://nvhd.org/ratings/“town.php?TOWN=Shelton.

