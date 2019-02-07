Shelton Library Lines: Tai Chi, art and reading groups galore

The following programs and activities are taking place at Plumb Memorial and Huntington Branch libraries. Most require advance registration. Plumb is located at 65 Wooster St. Call 203-924-1580 or 203-924-9461 and follow the greeting message to direct you the department best suited to answer your question, or to register for programs. Huntington Branch is located in the Community Center, 41 Church St., and can be reached at 203-926-0111. Visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org and click “Events Calendar & Registration” to register online.

Friends of the Shelton Library System are no longer accepting book donations at this time. The F.O.T.S.L.S. will make an announcement at a later date as to when they will resume taking donations.

Due to the large number of teens who are currently volunteering at Plumb, the library has no volunteer hours available. Check back to about volunteer opportunities.

Holiday Closing — Both Plumb Memorial Library and Huntington Branch Library will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 12, in observance of Lincoln’s birthday. Book drops will remain open to return items. The website is always available to check accounts, renew materials, search our databases, and check the catalog/place holds. The libraries will open for normal business hours on Wednesday, Feb. 13.

Huntington Branch Library

Shelton Reading Circle — Tuesday, Feb. 12, 6:30 p.m., This book discussion group is sponsored by the Shelton Historical Society. This group was originally founded in 1894 and use to meet in members’ homes to actually read novels aloud while doing charity work for community causes. Ellen Kolesk is the facilitator and can be reached at: 203-925-1803. Group will be meeting at Panera Bread on Bridgeport Ave.

Spanish with Sandra — Tuesdays, Feb. 19 and 26, 4:30 p.m. Children ages 4 to 8 and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Register for the entire month.

Talking in Spanish — Tuesdays, Feb. 19 and 26, 5 p.m. Tweens and teens engage in Spanish conversation and interactive activities with Miss Sandra. Register for the entire month.

First Spanish with Sandra — Wednesdays, Feb. 13 and 20, 10:30 a.m. Children, babies to age 4, and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Note new day and time. Register.

Plumb Memorial Library

Tai Chi: Thursday Sessions — Thursdays, Feb. 7 and 14, 9:05 a.m. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. Free and open to the public. Registration is required. Call 203-924-1580, or visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org to sign up. Note: Tai Chi location meets in the historic Reading Room.

Life is Art — Thursdays, Feb. 7 and 14, 6 p.m. Ages 10 and older. Join Miss Ronda for fun and different creative projects each week. Learn new techniques and express your inner artist.

Tai Chi: Friday Sessions — Fridays, Feb. 8 and 15, 9:05 a.m. Plumb Memorial Library has added more dates for Friday Tai Chi workshops for adults. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. Registration is required; call 203-924-1580 or visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org to register. Note: Tai Chi location meets in the historic Reading Room.

Knit! — Tuesdays, Feb. 19 and 26, 6:30 p.m. Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop in group, stop in and bring a friend. Group meets in the beautiful and historic Reading Room.

Connect: ELL — Fridays, Feb. 8 and 22, 1 p.m. Attention English language learners, join us at Plumb Memorial Library for a relaxed and fun morning of our Conversation Café. Enjoy coffee, tea and light refreshments while you meet people and practice your skills. Community members 18 and older with all levels of English are welcome to attend. No sign-up, so just show up.

Fun for Ages 4 & 5s — Tuesdays, Feb. 19 and 26, 10:30 a.m. Kids ages 4 and 5 are invited to join Mrs. Fritsch for a New series of Story Time for older preschoolers. In order to encourage a sense of independence, children sit in a group to hear stories and do a themed craft. This series lasts for six weeks. Registration is required.

Toddler Times for Ages 2 & 3 — Wednesdays, Feb. 13 and 20, 10:30 a.m. Parents and caregivers are invited to join their 2s and 3s, and Mrs. Fritsch, for 30 minutes of theme based stories and songs. Everyone then goes to the craft tables to make a craft that relates back to the story time theme. This series lasts for six weeks. Registration is required.

Alphabits — Thursdays, Feb. 7 and 14, 10:30 a.m. A drop-in story time geared toward kids 0 to 5 years old and their caregivers. Join Miss Maura for a skill-based program story plus hands-on centers, baby space and music fun.

Babies & Books — Fridays, Feb. 8 and 22, 10:30 a.m. Bouncing beautiful tots ages 12 to 24 months and their parents and caregivers are invited to join Mrs. Fritsch to a new lapsit program with stories, finger plays, songs and musical activities. This series lasts for six weeks. Registration is required.

Bookworms — Monday, Feb. 11 and 25, 10:30 a.m., Join Miss Maura for a themed drop in story and craft time for kids 1-5 years old and their caregivers – Freezer Dance and ever popular Do Re Mi.

Take Your Child to the Library Week — Now through Saturday, Feb. 9. Children in kindergarten to grade 6 are invited to come to the Children’s Department and create Valentine’s Day cards for our military veterans. Program runs until Saturday, Feb. 9. Cards will be mailed to Veteran’s Hospital in West Haven.

MS Support Group – Monday, Feb. 11, 2 p.m. Regional self-led group discusses topics of interest and shares information, new members welcome; meets in ground floor handicapped accessible meeting room off parking lot. Due to renovations at Plumb, meeting will be held at Shelton Community Center Craft Room #2.

Repeat Reads – Monday, Feb. 11, 6 p.m. Adults re-read (or read for the first time) classic favorites from youth. Come debate the merits and values, share tea and snacks, drop in for a reader’s Happy Hour. This month’s selection is the classic novel, The Good Earth, by Pearl Buck. Book club will be meeting in the Connecticut Room.

SWCAPA – Monday, Feb. 11, 7 p.m. South West chapter of CT Authors and Publishers Association offers speakers and support, new members welcome.

W.I.C. (Women, Infant, Children) – Friday, Feb. 15, 9 a.m. Benefits distribution; appointments through Naugatuck Valley Health District. To make an appointment, or to qualify for the program, please call 203-888-1271. Note: Due to Meeting Room renovations, W.I.C. will be meeting in the Connecticut Room located on the main floor of Plumb. Parents/Caregivers with strollers may use the back entrance ramp to enter and exit the building.

Safe Sitter Class – Friday, Feb. 15, 10 a.m. Join Dee Kopec of Shelton Youth Services Bureau, for this seminar about safe babysitting practices. The course is for 11- to 14-year-olds and costs $25 which covers their workbook and other supplies. Class runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information or to register (we only have a couple of openings) contact Dee Kopec at Shelton Youth Service Bureau at 203-924-7614 or at d.kopec@cityofshelton.org.

Delivery

Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Huntington Branch Library, 203-926-0111. A project underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.