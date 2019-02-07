Shelton Senior Center lists week’s activities

The Shelton Senior Center is open Monday through Friday, 9 to 4:30. Lunch is served from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. For additional information, call 203-924-9324. Special programs are indicated in bold.
Thursday, Feb. 7
9 Strength Train
10 Square Dancing
10:15 Strength Train
12:30 Beginner Line Dancing
1 Yoga with Jill
1 Bridge
1 Pinochle
1:30 Sweating to the Oldies
2 Movie
2 Wii Bowling
2:30 Tai Chi
Friday, Feb. 8
9:30 Registrations begin for Foxwoods Casino & All May Trips
9:30 Executive Meeting
9:30 Computer & Photo Club
9:30 Exercise
10 Dominoes
10:15 Membership Meeting
12:30 Low-impact exercise
1 Book Club
1 Bingo
3 Cardio Lite
Monday, Feb. 11
9:30 Exercise
10 Arts & Crafts
10:15 Exercise
10:30 Move-In with Darlene
12 Canasta
1 Billiard Mixer
1 Ballroom Cardio
1 Bonus Bingo
1 Painting (open studio)
Tuesday, Feb. 12
Closed in observance of Lincoln’s birthday.
Wednesday, Feb. 13
9:15 Zumba Gold
9:30 Exercise
10 Quilting
10 Arts & Crafts
10 Scrabble
10:15 Exercise
10:30 Attorney Drazen
10:30 Ballroom Aerobics
10:30 Bridge Lessons
12:30 Low Impact Exercise
1 Pinochle
1 Bingo Bonanza
1:30 Intermediate Line Dance
Thursday, Feb. 14
9 Strength Train
10 Square Dancing
10:30 Strength Train
12:30 Beginner Line Dancing
1 Yoga with Jill
1 Bridge
1 Pinochle
1:30 Sweating to the Oldies
2 Wii Bowling
2:30 Tai Chi
Friday, Feb. 15
9:30 Tickets Available for Apple Rehab Luncheon
9:30 Computer & Photo Club
9:30 Exercise
10 Dominoes
10:30 Valley Parish Nurses
12 Valentine’s Day Party
No pool 12-3 p.m.
No lunch, low impact, exercise, bingo or cardio lite today.