Maker Faire Westport announces the Great Duck Project

This year Maker Faire Westport is trying something new, they will be attempting to set a record for the world’s largest 3D printed duck.

Mark Mathias, founder and president of Remarkable STEAM, Inc., collaborated with the Westport Sunrise Rotary Club and Greens Farms Academy in Westport to launch the Great Duck Project.

The project is a global crowdsourcing art and science initiative that involves 3D printing 476 pieces to form a six foot tall duck.

“No one has ever tried to print a six foot tall duck before,” said Mathias. “By reaching out to every continent on the globe for contributors to engage people of all ages in a collaborative way provides a unique opportunity to showcase what is possible when people work together towards a unified goal.”

To participate in the Great Duck Project register at thegreatduckproject.org. For more information about the Maker Faire on April 27, visit westport.makerfaire.com.