Shelton city weekly meetings

The following meetings are held at City Hall, 54 Hill St., unless otherwise noted.

Thursday, Feb. 14

Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, Third Floor Room 303

Full Board of Aldermen, 7 p.m., City Hall Auditorium

Monday, Feb. 18

City Hall closed in observance of Presidents’ Day.

Tuesday, Feb. 19

SEDC Executive Board, 8 a.m., SEDC, 475 Howe Ave.

Special Senior Committee, 3:30 p.m., Shelton Senior Center, 81 Wheeler St.

Wednesday, Feb. 20

Youth Service Bureau, 5 p.m., Perry Hill School, 60 Perry Road

Board of Education Finance Committee, 5 p.m., Board of Education, 382 Long Hill Ave.

Thursday, Feb. 21

Public Safety Council, 8:30 a.m., City Hall First Floor Room 104

Purchasing — Bids, 3 p.m., City Hall First Floor Room 104

Parks & Recreation Commission, 7:30 p.m., Community Center, 41 Church St.