Shelton city weekly meetings

The following meetings are held at City Hall, 54 Hill St., unless otherwise noted.
Thursday, Feb. 14
Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, Third Floor Room 303
Full Board of Aldermen, 7 p.m., City Hall Auditorium
Monday, Feb. 18
City Hall closed in observance of Presidents’ Day.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
SEDC Executive Board, 8 a.m., SEDC, 475 Howe Ave.
Special Senior Committee, 3:30 p.m., Shelton Senior Center, 81 Wheeler St.
Wednesday, Feb. 20
Youth Service Bureau, 5 p.m., Perry Hill School, 60 Perry Road
Board of Education Finance Committee, 5 p.m., Board of Education, 382 Long Hill Ave.
Thursday, Feb. 21
Public Safety Council, 8:30 a.m., City Hall First Floor Room 104
Purchasing — Bids, 3 p.m., City Hall First Floor Room 104
Parks & Recreation Commission, 7:30 p.m., Community Center, 41 Church St.