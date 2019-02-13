Bill of Fairs: Birding and more

Great Backyard Bird Count, Feb. 15, 1-2:30 p.m., Grass Island Park, 1 Grass Island Rd., Greenwich. Join Audubon Naturalists to count waterbirds and land birds in Greenwich Harbor as part of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s annual Great Backyard Bird Count. Dress in warm layers and bring binoculars if you have them. Free. Contact Ryan MacLean at rmaclean@audubon.org to register. Info: gbbc.birdcount.org.

Mid-winter book sale, Feb. 16-17, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Fairfield. Info: pequotlibrary.org.

Bird Count, Feb. 16, 10-11 a.m., Greenwich Library, 101 West Putnam Ave., Greenwich. Learn about winter bird watching and how your family can take part in the Great Backyard Bird Count, one of the largest Citizen Science projects in the world, right in your own backyard and neighborhood. REgister online. Info: greenwichlibrary.com.

Creature Parade Fundraiser, Feb. 16, noon, Ansonia Nature Center, 10 Deerfield Rd., Ansonia. Get up close and learn about each animal individually, how they’ve adapted, and where they came from. Donations will be used to care for the animals. Donation is $6 per person and $15 per family. Info: call 203-736-1053.

Bird Count, Feb. 16, 1-2:30 p.m., Audubon Greenwich, 613 Riversville Rd., Greenwich. Join Audubon naturalists to watch birds and participate in a worldwide bird count. Tickets, $5 members, $8 nonmembers. Contact Ryan MacLean at rmaclean@audubon.org to register. Info: gbbc.birdcount.org.

Paint and Sip, Feb. 21, 6:30-9 p.m., Rowayton Arts Center, 145 Rowayton Ave., Rowayton. Tickets $45. Info: rowaytonarts.org/registration.

Winter Walk in the Woods, Feb. 23, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Audubon Society Center, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Track prints and look for signs of what the animals are doing in the winter. All ages (no strollers). Tickets $5 members, $10 nonmembers. Register online. Info: ctaudubon.org.

Maple Sugar Day, Feb. 23, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Greenwich Land Trust, 370 Round Hill Road, Greenwich. Cost: $10; $20 member families; $30 nonmember families. Info: gltrust.org, 203-629-2151.

Naturalists at Shepaug Dam with Birds of Prey, Saturdays through March 9, 10 a.m.-noon, 2150 River Rd., Southbury. Naturalists from the CT Audubon Society Center at Fairfield will be at the Shepaug Dam Bald Eagles viewing site with Birds of Prey presentations featuring some of the Center’s raptor residents. Free. Register online. Info: ctaudubon.org.

McKinley School Carnival, April 26, 6-10 p.m.; April 27, 1-10 p.m., April 28, 1-5 p.m., Jennings Beach parking lot, 880 S Benson Rd., Fairfield.