Trying Out: Auditions and calls for art

LMMM 2019 Young Writers’ Competition, accepting entries Feb. 15 through June 7. Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum is launching its sixth annual writing competition entitled, A Victorian Era Mystery: “Whodunit” at the Mansion. Info: email education@lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

Call for Photographers, Feb. 23, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; Feb. 24, 1:30-4 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Entry fee: $5-$20. Photography exhibit runs March 2-28, Wilton Library. Info: wiltonarts.org, 203-834-9986.

Call for photography, Wilton Arts Council seeks photographers for its 21st annual photography exhibit, Focus ’19. Submissions accepted Feb. 23, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and Feb. 24, 1:30-4 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: wiltonarts.org.

Quartet auditions, TheatreWorks New Milford is seeking two males and two females ages 60 and up Quartet. Auditions will be held on Feb. 23, 3-6 p.m. and Feb. 24, 7-9 p.m. at TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford.

Auditions for Greenwich Choral Society, to schedule audition call 203-322-2990. All voice parts are welcome. Info: GreenwichChoralSociety.org.

Call for art, the Bruce Museum is accepting submissions for their Your Face Squared exhibit. Submissions should be a favorite scene or setting in any medium, including writing, drawing, painting, photography, and collage. Submissions accepted through March 1. Info: brucemuseum.org.

Play submissions, TheatreWorks is accepting entries for their First Annual 10 Minute Play Festival. Submissions due Feb. 14. Info: theatreworks.us/playfestival-event.php.

Call for art, entry deadline March 2, midnight. SPECTRUM Contemporary Art Show: DITTO runs April 6-May 9. Info: CarriageBarn.org.

MasterChef Junior, a national televised cooking competition series, will be holding open auditions for children aged 8-13 to compete for the title of MastChef Junior. Youngsters who love to cook and aren’t camera shy can attend the open auditions in New York City on March 2. For more information visit, masterchefjuniorcasting.com.

Call for Art, The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 295 West Ave., Norwalk is accepting submissions for a juried exhibition, Historic Grounds & Modern Gardens. Submission deadline is March 18, at noon. Fee: $40 for 2 entries, $10 each for additional entries. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, info@lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

Connecticut’s Got Talent audition shows, March 22, 29 and April 5, 7:30 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets: $20. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

The Call for Makers, the Maker Faire Westport is accepting makers for their 2019 fair, set to run April 27. Part science fair, part county fair, and part something entirely new, Maker Faire Westport is an all-ages gathering of tech enthusiasts, crafters, educators, tinkerers, hobbyists, engineers, science clubs, authors, artists, students and commercial exhibitors. Info: westport.makerfaire.com/callfor-makers/.

Call for art, Trumbull Arts Commission is seeking artists and photographers to display their works at the Trumbull Town Gallery for a period of six weeks. For more information, contact Emily Areson at 203-452-5065 or email arts@tumbull-ct.gov.

Call for public art, for 2017 Art On The Stepney Green, sculptors and artists; exhibitions over a 3-month period; send digital portfolio and contact info. to Lee Hossler, dlhossler@sbcglobal.net or call 203-261-5702.