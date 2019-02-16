Kneads & Cravings: Ladling the lentils

Lately the weather has been re-enacting Katy Perry’s early hit “Hot n Cold,” while I enjoyed awkwardly bopping about to the song in middle school, I’d prefer it if the temperature didn’t reflect her lyrics. During one of the colder days (after I had depleted my mac and cheese supplies), I scoured my pantry to see what I could make without running out to the store because I was too lazy to put on the 17 layers of clothing needed to leave the house during subzero temperatures.

Luckily, for me and for you lentil lovers, I had enough ingredients to whip up this easy and hearty lentil soup. I have to say, this soup did taste better the next day, so you don’t have to worry about leftovers remorse when you heat it up at the office the next day.

Lentil soup

feeds 6-8

1 lb. lentils

14 oz. diced tomatoes

4 cups spinach

8 cups water

2 medium carrots (or two handfuls of baby carrots)

1 yellow onion

4 cloves of garlic

1 inch/1 tablespoon fresh ginger

1 ½ teaspoon coriander

1 ½ teaspoon cardamom

1 tablespoon oil

Dice the carrots and onion before sautéeing them with the garlic, oil and ginger in a soup pot on a medium heat. Add salt and pepper to taste while the veggies cook. Once the onion has yellowed, add the coriander and cardamom to the pot and sautée for another five minutes. Pour six cups of water to the pot before adding the lentils and the diced tomatoes (drain the tomatoes before adding them to the soup). Keep the soup on the heat until the lentils soften. Add the remaining two cups of water and the spinach to the pot. Add additional seasoning to taste and serve.