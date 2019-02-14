Boys swimming: Shelton seniors celebrate with victory

Shelton High boys swim team defeated Hamden, 94-71, on Thursday at the Shelton Community Center pool.

The meet was senior night.

Before the meet, senior tri-captains Rajan Caccam, Adam Kryzwosz, and Matt Richard were honored.

Coach Tom Jurzynski’s Gaels finish the regular season with a record of 6-6.

SHELTON 94, HAMDEN 71

200 Medley Relay: 1) Shelton (Caccam, Rhodes, Goel, Cristiano) 1:56.13 2) Hamden, 3) Shelton (Gurski, Smith, Tyler, Schmidt)

200 Freestyle: 1) Korey Barber (S) 2) Adam Kryzwosz (S), 3) Carson Rhodes (S)

200 IM: 1) Matt Cristiano (S) 2:14.09, 2) J. Ostapenko (H), 3) Jai Goel (S)

50 Freestyle: 1) Matt Balcerzak (S) 24.44, 2) Matt Richard (S), 3) Glifort (H)

100 Butterfly: 1) Matt Balcerzak (S) 1:01.70, 2) Caccam (S), 3) Schrier (H)

100 Freestyle: 1) Korey Barber (S) 52.69, 2) Singla (H), 3) Kenny Walsh (S)

500 Freestyle: 1) Matt Richard (S) 5:46.79, 2) Ian Tyler (S), 3) Ron Casuga (H)

200 Freestyle Relay: 1) Shelton (Barber, Balcerzak, Cristiano, Richard) 1:38.02, 2) Hamden, 3) Shelton (Kryzwosz, Walsh, Van Tine, Rhodes)

100 Backstroke: 1) Singla (H) 1:04.86, 2) Rajan Caccam (S). 3) Jai Goel (S)

100 Breaststroke: 1) Owen Glifort (H) 1:10.11, 2) Matt Cristiano (S) 3) Carson Rhodes (S)

400 Freestyle Relay: 1) Shelton (Balcerzak, Barber, Goel, Richard), 2) Shelton (Van Tine, Walsh, Gurski, Caccam), 3) Hamden