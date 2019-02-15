‘Friend in Grief’ training at Adam’s House

Adam’s House, a Shelton-based operation that offers grief counseling for children, is hosting its latest “Friend in Grief” (FIG) training next week.

FIGs co-lead peer support groups that Adam’s House offers to children who are grieving a loved one. This role requires a 12-hour mandatory training session and $100 to cover training materials and a background check.

Training will be held Thursday, Feb. 21, from 5 to 8 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 22, from 5 to 8 p.m.; and Saturday, Feb. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Adam’s House is located at 241 Coram Ave. For more information or to register, contact Allison Wysota at 203-513-2808 or visit allison@adamshousect.org