Wrestling: Shelton Gaels place two in Class LL meet

Shelton High had a pair of place winners in Saturday’s Class LL state championship meet at Trumbull High.

The Gaels, with 51 points, placed 20th. Danbury, with 250 points, won the competition.

Ray Weiner earned fourth place in the 220 pound division. He was edged in a 7-6 decision by Brien McMahon’s Jeff Cocchia in the consolation finals.

At heavyweight, Matt Weiner earned third when his third-place match opponent forfeited.

Ray Weiner was a top seed and Matt Weiner a No. 2 seed. Both lost early-competition bouts, but bounced back.

“What I liked is they both rebounded. Even though they were high seeds they didn’t sulk and they got to compete for third place,” Shelton coach Bill Maloney said of the Weiners, who both earned berths in next weekend’s State Open in New Haven.