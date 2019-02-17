Snow, sleet and freezing rain predicted for area Sunday night into Monday morning

A winter weather advisory is in effect for southern Connecticut, southeast New York and northeast New Jersey from 9 p.m. Sunday night through 10 a.m. Monday morning. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze expected.

Monday is Presidents’ Day with many off from school and work, so the snow might not have too much of an impact on commutes. Shelton schools are off Monday.

Plan on slippery road conditions. A winter weather advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. Snow and freezing rain are also predicted later in the week on Wednesday and Thursday.

Tonight

Snow before 1 a.m., then snow and sleet between 1 and 4 a.m., then freezing rain and sleet after 4 a.m. Low around 27. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Total nighttime snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Washington’s Birthday

Freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet before 7 a.m., then snow, freezing rain, and sleet likely between 7 and 10 a.m., then a chance of rain or freezing rain after 10 a.m. High near 34. Wind chill values between 20 and 25. Northeast wind around 7 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday night

Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 19. Wind chill values between 10 and 15. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values between 10 and 20. Northwest wind around 8 mph.

Tuesday night

Increasing clouds, with a low around 17. Northwest wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday

A 50% chance of snow after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Wednesday night

Snow likely before midnight, then snow, freezing rain, and sleet likely between midnight and 3 a.m., then freezing rain and sleet likely after 3 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday

Freezing rain likely before 9 a.m., then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.