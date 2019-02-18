Griffin hosts diabetes support group

The Diabetes Education & Support Group at Griffin Hospital will host two free presentations about managing diabetes self-management on Tuesday, Jan. 8, at 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the hospital, 130 Division St., Derby.

Certified Diabetes Educator Mary Swansiger, BSN, MPH, will facilitate “Diabetes Self-Management, What’s Working Well & What We’re Struggling With,” an open discussion participant experiences and available resources such as websites, phone apps for goal setting and tracking, and community resources.

The presentations will be in the hospital’s dining room meeting room 1.

The Diabetes Education & Support Group meets September through June on the second Tuesday of each month to discuss the management of diabetes, its challenges, and day-to-day dietary concerns. Individuals with diabetes and their caregivers are welcome to attend.

No registration is required. For more information, call Mary Swansiger at 203-732-1137.