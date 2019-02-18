Shelton Fire Log: Feb. 3-11

The Shelton Volunteer Fire Department responded to the following incidents between Feb. 3 and 11, as submitted by the fire marshal’s office:

Sunday, Feb. 3

At 4:06 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 27 Perry Ave. for an open burn. An engine responded.

Tuesday, Feb. 5

At12:10 p.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 203 Fox Run for a carbon monoxide detector activation. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 12:22 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 140 Wesley Heights to assist EMS. A ladder truck responded.

At 3:33 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Avalon Shelton Apartment Complex, 185 Canal St., for an odor of propane outside a unit. The tower truck responded.

At 3:58 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Fire Co. #3 responded to Leavenworth Road Route 110 at Nicholdale Road for a brush fire. Two engines responded.

Wednesday, Feb. 6

On 02/06/19 at 01:40 am the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #435 Asbury Ridge for a possible natural gas leak. No leak was found by firefighters. An engine responded.

On 02/06/19 at 10:28 pm the Huntington Fire Co. #3 , White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the Christian Counsel & Family Life Center at #25 Church Street for an odor of propane gas. Empty propane tanks outside the building caused the odor. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

Thursday, Feb. 7

At 7:53 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Fire Co. #3 responded to route 8 southbound near exit 12 found a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 1:14 p.m,, the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Post Office parking lot, 83 Bridge St., for a car fire. a rescue truck responded.

Friday, Feb. 8

At 10:03 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Fire Co. #3 responded to route 8 southbound near exit 12 found a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

Saturday, Feb. 9

At 7:20 a.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Shoprite, 875 Bridgeport Ave., for a fire alarm sounding. Two engines, a ladder truck and a rescue truck responded.

At 11:59 a.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3 responded to 65 Independence Drive for a public service call; pump out. An engine responded.

At 1:56 p.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 220 Buddington Road for a fire alarm sounding. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine responded.

At 4:17 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 53 Basking Brook Lane for to assist EMS with a patient. The tower truck responded.

At 6:11 p.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 52 Longfellow Road for a car fire. An engine responded.

At 6:43 p.m., the the Huntington Fire Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Chili’s, 828 Bridgeport Ave., for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine, a rescue truck and the tower truck responded.

At 10:18 p.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Shelton Avenue at Church Street for a motor vehicle accident. An engine responded.

Sunday, Feb. 10

At 9:51 a.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 15 Daybreak Lane for a motor vehicle accident. An engine responded.

At 1:05 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 390 River Road for a motor vehicle accident. A rescue truck responded.

At 4:14 p.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3, White Hills Co. #5and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 120 Gray St. for a house fire. upon arrival firefighters extinguished a fire in a bedroom. Two engines, a ladder truck and a tower truck responded.

Monday, Feb. 11

At 2:09 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Inline Plastics, 42 Canal St., for an odor of gas in the building.