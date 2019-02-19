Shelton Property Transfers

The following property transfers were recorded in the town clerk’s office between Feb. 1 and 8.

80 Wesyley Drive, Lot #41 Phase Two Huntington Wood, Luo Guoyang to Andrew Ewing and Lourdes Ewing, $610,000.

58A Wheeler St., Christopher Iannucci to Timothy D. Jurkowski and Caitlin P. Jurkowski, $434,200.

588 Booth Hill Road, Lot #21 Country Ridge Estates, Michael Mazzarella to Jonathan C. Farens, $328,000.

11 Poe Place, Lot #47 Great White Oak Manor Section One, Joseph C. Szadeczky to Joseph C. Szadeczky (trust) and Joseph C. Szadeczky (revocable trust), quit claim.

Unit #61 Knollbrook Condominium, Christine Blakeman to Knolls Pine LLC, quit claim.

Bldg. 12, Unit 34 Knollbrook Condominium, Christine Blakeman to Knolls Pine LLC, quit claim.

9 Pine Tree Hill Road, Lot #122 Big Horn Acres Section Eight, Christine Blakeman to Knolls Pine LLC, quit claim.

4 Suburban Drive, Lot #5 Cedar Plains Sec. 1, Rilwan O. Danmola and Abiola D. Danmola to Timothy P. Reilly and Sharon A. Reilly, $335,000.

Unit #184 Hawk’s Ridge, Hawk’s Ridge of Shelton LLC to Richard J. Locicero and Kimberly A. Locicero, $512,951.

356 Howe Ave., Perikles Pettas and Joan Pettas to PJ Home Properties LLC, quit claim.

368 Howe Ave., Perry Pettas to PJ Homes Properties LLC, quit claim.

Howe Avenue, City of Shelton to PJ Home Properties LLC, $175,000.

100 Parrott Drive, Unit #1205 The Renaissance, Dennis R. Greenwald to Dennis Greenwald TR Revocable TR INdenture DTD 3/1/2017, quit claim.

34 Maler Ave., Lot #20 Huntington Homes Section 2, Wladyslaw R. Gebuza to Elizabeth Catalano Graveline and Kenneth Graveline, $337,500.

134 Morningside Court Unit #134 Rivendell Condominium, Susan Marie Martini to Keith Libby, $269,500.

154 Okenuck Way, Lot #4 Kings Point Estates, Michael L. Earley to Jessica Earley, quit claim.

3 Netop Trail, Lot #s 1, 2 & 3 Block 15 Pine Rock Park, Douglas J. Nolan to J&N Enterprises Inc., quit claim.

37 Perry Hill Road, Edund M. Conklin Exec. and Edmund J. Conklin Est. to Mike Iemolo, $243,500.

43 Winthrop Woods Road, Lot #22 Boehm Pond Woods, Frederick W. Serra and Lisa Serra to David M. Denomme, $820,000.

85 Wesley Drive, Lot #40 Phase Two Huntington Wood, J&N Enterprises Inc. to Robert L. Hazlett and Kimberly J. Hazlett, $658,750.

Unit #30 Country Place Condominium, Adam Kasprzyk and Katarzyna Zak to Marc R. Ouellette, $247,490.

153 River Road, US Bank Trust NA TR to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB TR, $196,235.

Unit #562 Views of Long Hill Condominium, Wilhelm J. Franz aka William J. Franz aka Ludwika Franz to Mark Daniel Franz, quit claim.

161 Huntington St., David Charnes Tr and Lillian N. Eisenman Family Trust to Anna Saldamarco, trustees deed.

482 Pumpkin Hill Road, Unit #482 Sunwood Condominium, US Bank NA TR to NRZ REO VIII LLC, quit claim.

352 Beardsley Road, Lot #1 Big Horn Acres Section One, Sara K. Iemolo and Giovanni Iemolo to Juan Rodriquez and Hilda Rodriguez, $380,000.

1 Lexington Court, Robert J. Lesko Tr., Loretta Lesko Tr., Robert J. Lesko Revocable Trust and Loretta Lesko Revocable Trust to Robert J. Lesko Tr., Loretta Lesko Tr., Robert J. Lesko Revocable Trust and Loretta Lesko Revocable Trust, quit claim.

3 Netop Trail, J&N Enterprises Inc. to Kaitlin E. Ruskay, $209,000.

Unit #52 Hawk’s Ridge, Hawk’s Ridge of Shelton LLC to Nayara Ribeiro and Craig Beacham, $592,000.

9 Dome Drive, Lot #6 Section One Mountain View Manor, Villia Struyk Exec. and Nancy Sue Morgan Est. to Humberto Rodrigues, $260,000.