Fairfield County Giving Day is Feb. 28 — ‘Give Where You Live’

The sixth annual Fairfield County Giving Day will take place on Thursday, Feb. 28, beginning at midnight and running until 11:59 p.m. It is a 24-hour ‘Give Where You Live’ fundraising event which allows local businesses or individuals to donate to local nonprofits.

Prizes will be awarded at various times of the day, increasing donation dollars.

Since its inception in 2014, donations have reached nearly $6 million. Last year, Fairfield County’s Giving Day raised $1.4 million for 416 nonprofits with 16,593 total gifts from 13,137 individual donors.

Visit fcgives.org for more information and to view the list of nonprofits.