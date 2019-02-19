Judges sought for literary competition

The Trumbull Library Board of Trustees has announced the 2019 Trumbull Literary Competition. In order to highlight the event and make it more accessible for student entries, this year’s awards’ ceremony will be held on Sunday, May 19, at 2 p.m., at the Trumbull Library.

For more information on competition rules, requirements and how to submit entries, visit trumbullct-library.org.

Due to this earlier date, they are beginning to search for judges now so they can ensure a strong pool of dedicated volunteers who will review the entries. Judges are needed for the categories of poetry, fiction and creative nonfiction for four age groups from elementary school through adult.

Additionally, experience with this past year’s awards ceremony highlighted the fact that contest winners were appreciative of the attendance of the judges at the event, particularly those who would read selections from the works and explain the reasoning for the awards.

This year they ask that judges, in agreeing to judge, will attend the ceremony as well.

Anyone who would like to be a judge, contact Stefan Lyhne-Nielsen, Director of the Trumbull Library System, by emailing slyhne@trumbull-ct.gov or calling 203-452-5129.