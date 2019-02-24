Mercy Learning Center offers free life skills training

Mercy Learning Center (MLC), is celebrating its 31st year of educating and empowering women, and have touched the lives of more than 12,000 women.

Their mission is to provide basic literacy and life skills training to low-income women using a holistic approach within a compassionate, supportive environment. All women are welcome, regardless of race, religion, color, creed, sexual orientation or national origin.

They offer The National External Diploma Program, (NEDP), a web – based high school diploma that is flexible, self-directed and rigorous, preparing individuals for the work place or college. More than 100 women have received their high school diplomas through the NEDP and are now in college, occupational training programs or the workforce.

Women study: English, reading, writing and speaking; math; science/health; social studies/civics; computers; employment and life skills. Ultimately, women are able to earn a high school equivalency diploma, learn job skills and get help finding a job, receive assistance applying for college, job training programs and scholarships, prepare for the U.S. citizenship exam.

Monthly information sessions are held on the first Friday of each month, at 1 p.m., at the Mercy Learning Center, 637 Park Ave., Bridgeport. These sessions outline the criteria needed to enter the program, a general overview of the NEDP and the next steps to enrollment.

Upcoming dates are: Friday, March 1; Friday, April 5; Friday, May 3; and Friday, June 7.

All programs and services are offered at no cost to participants.

Call Wendy Anderson at the Mercy Learning Center at 203-334-6699, for more information.